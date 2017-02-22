EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

ICE District has officially opened Edmonton Tower for business, the first of several planned towers to open its doors to the public. The 27 storey, targeted LEED Gold structure features state-of-the-art office space, retail and dining options and is conveniently located in the heart of downtown Edmonton at 101 St. and 104 Ave.

Edmonton Tower is a modern, Class AAA office building that not only features world-class sustainability systems, but is designed to be both architecturally-progressive and highly functional. To the west, it will be connected above ground to the forthcoming JW Marriott Edmonton, which will link it directly to Rogers Place. An above-ground walkway joins Edmonton Tower and Bell Tower on the south, providing indoor access to the rest of the downtown pedway system.

"The opening of Edmonton Tower is a significant milestone for ICE District as the project continues its revitalization of downtown Edmonton," said Glen Scott, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Katz Group. "We have been encouraged and humbled by the support shown by the people of Edmonton for ICE District and look forward to its continued contribution to the city's growth."

The City of Edmonton is the primary tenant of Edmonton Tower, which began transitioning the majority of its staff to the Tower in the fall of 2016. On the second floor of Edmonton Tower, the city will soon open its Edmonton Service Centre, providing Edmontonians with central, easy access to licensing, ticketing and other City services.

"The Edmonton Service Centre at Edmonton Tower was designed to be a 'one-stop shop' for City services, saving time and effort for the people of Edmonton," said Ward 6 City Councillor, Scott McKeen. "We are pleased to mark this occasion as a significant step forward for both the City and ICE District."

In addition to City of Edmonton employees, Edmonton Tower is already home to Kids & Company, and the future home of RBC Dominion Securities, Sorrell Financial and more. The first floor will feature a RBC banking centre that is targeting a fall of 2017 opening. Gateway Newstands, also on the first floor, and Tim Hortons, on the second floor, are both targeting openings in summer of 2017. More exciting eateries, stores and services will be announced in the coming months.

ICE District also features the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, and will soon feature a vibrant public plaza, JW Marriott Edmonton, condominiums, retail, restaurants, nightlife and more.

For more information and updates on ICE District, visit www.icedistrict.com.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature blockbuster movies, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).

