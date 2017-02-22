CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Over time and with exposure to environmental elements, almost all exposed metals will eventually rust -- from nuts and bolts to door hinges and metal tools to car and truck parts, nothing is safe -- until now. Gold Eagle® Co. ("Gold Eagle"), makers of STA-BIL®, America's #1 selling brand of fuel stabilizers and ethanol treatments, set out to produce the most innovative and versatile rust preventative spray on the market, and the end result is the newest addition to the STA-BIL line up, STA-BIL® Rust Stopper. The new aerosol spray formula delivers a protective coating for exposed metals, preventing rust and corrosion, while lubricating moving parts.

"Leaving metal surfaces exposed to water and moisture in the air breeds the perfect storm for the formation of rust, and we wanted to arm customers with a tool that could not only protect the metal, but actually prevent rust and corrosion," said Matt Wing, brand manager for STA-BIL. "After extensive research, we are thrilled to unveil STA-BIL Rust Stopper, an innovative rust stopping aerosol spray that is so versatile, it can be used on just about any metal surface -- from cars, trucks, tractors and boats to hand tools, patio furniture, swing sets, fences and more -- the application opportunities are endless."

The new STA-BIL Rust Stopper is so versatile, it appeals to multiple industry segments including farmers, electricians, plumbers, landscapers, construction workers, property managers, car and boating enthusiasts, homeowners and more. STA-BIL Rust Stopper boasts a variety of great features and benefits, including:

Prevents Rust and Corrosion: Fights the formation of rust and corrosion by providing a protective barrier from environmental elements like rain, snow, wind, etc.

Delivers Long Lasting Protection: Leaves a protective film that clings and coats metal surfaces and is proven to withstand the test of various weather conditions.

Provides Water Resistancy: Specialized formula prevents normal water erosion and keeps the protected surface from developing water stream markings resulting in uneven rusting and corrosion.

Lubricates and Penetrates: Lubricates parts and tools to stop squeaks and sticking.

Stops Existing Rust: Prevents existing rust from spreading and deteriorating metal surfaces while also offering a protective coating.

Ease of Use: Custom aerosol spray nozzle allows for easy application and controlled use.

The new STA-BIL Rust Stopper joins the full line of STA-BIL fuel stabilizers and protective products and is available nationwide in 12 oz aerosol spray cans for $10.99. Learn more about STA-BIL at www.sta-bil.com or join the STA-BIL community at www.Facebook.com/stabilbrand.

About Gold Eagle Co.

For 85 years, Gold Eagle® Co. has been an industry pioneer in the production and distribution of aftermarket fluids and additives. We create products that help preserve, protect and enhance the performance of engines everywhere. We are a leader in the product development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded engine performance and maintenance chemicals. Privately held and headquartered in Chicago, Gold Eagle Co. is the manufacturer of leading brands, including STA-BIL® Fuel Stabilizer, HEET® Gas-Line Antifreeze, NO LEAK® Treatments, 104+® Octane Boost, Start Your Engines!®, DieselPower!® Diesel Additives, 303® Products and TriNova® cleaners and protectants. To view our complete line of Gold Eagle products or learn more about the Company, please visit http://www.goldeagle.com or "like" our STA-BIL, 303 Products, Start Your Engines! or Engine Answerman pages on Facebook. For product questions, please call us at 800-621-1251 or follow us on Twitter @GoldEagleHelp.

All trademarks, service marks and trade names, including STA-BIL®, HEET®, Start Your Engines!®, NO LEAK®, ALUMASEAL®, Gold Eagle®, DieselPower!®, Golden Touch®, 104+®, Cool Rides Online®, 303® Products, TriNova® used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. The aforesaid families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Gold Eagle Co. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3112270



Media Contact:

Bruce Kaufman

Gold Eagle Co.

O: 773.326.6302

M: 847.989.3705

bkaufman@goldeagle.com



