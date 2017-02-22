PlayOJO.com, a new online casino concept pays players money back, win or lose

PlayOJO.com, a new model of online casino, has now launched with the promise of a fairer deal for players.

The casino completely does away with punishing T's and C's, wagering requirements and match-deposit casino bonuses with arduous play-throughs. Instead, PlayOJO offers a casino industry first OJOplus, which pays players money back on every bet, win or lose. And when we say money, we mean money, paid immediately, directly into their accounts, with no restrictions.

It's all down to OJO's unique philosophy which is not only about being trustworthy, transparent and fair but is also about rewarding players on the basis that their money is their money. In real terms, this means generous returns for players and no casino wagering requirements on anything. Ever. This puts the players back in the driving seat and affords them a more playful experience, safe in the knowledge that, with OJO, what you see is what you get.

Also swept away are those stale online casino site clichés: the sexist imagery, the neon signs flashing on dark backgrounds. It's fresh, modern and playful, with an honesty and transparency that puts the players back in control of their money and winnings.

The new online casino is operated by leading software provider SkillOnNet, which is also the platform provider. Ohad Narkis at SkillOnNet told us he believes OJO is a challenger brand that promises to shake up the industry. As such, the company has made a big marketing investment to support the new brand.

"The old way of running casinos online doesn't appeal to players the way it used to," said Narkis. "PlayOJO has been created out of the knowledge that casino bonuses with huge wagering requirements are alienating more and more players. Players want fair casinos that reward them without restricting their play.

"Our model puts the players back in control of their money and their accounts and that's really the way it should be. Our vision is to provide them with a trustworthy, friendly and transparent platform that helps them get the best out of the playing experience. No prenups, no backhanded bonuses, no shifty small print swept under the rug, just real money and real play."

