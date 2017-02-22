Global Vaccine Technologies Markets Report 2017: Regulatory Aspects, Current and Developing Technologies, Market Projections and Market Share - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The scope of this study entails the current market for human and animal vaccines. The report also includes regulatory aspects, current and developing technologies, market projections and market share. An analysis of patents, clinical trials, innovations and opportunities, as well as the latest trends is also discussed.

Sales data for the global and regional markets were corroborated for the present and forecasted values based on statistical analysis. Regions are categorized into the United States, Europe and the emerging markets, which include India, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. The application of vaccines in various diseases is discussed from both a commercial and R&D perspective.

Report Includes

- An overview of the global market for human and animal (veterinary) vaccines

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021

- A review of vaccine technology and its challenges, innovations, opportunities and regulatory hurdles

- Evaluations of market sizes and developments for vaccine classes (prophylactic and therapeutic), vaccine types (inactivated, conjugate, attenuated, recombinant vector, subunit, toxoid, combination and dendritic cells), vaccine end-users (humans and animals) and disease indications (infectious, cancer and allergy)

- Examination of industry environment, strategies, market influences and driving forces

- Identification of regional market sizes, prices and trends

- Analysis of relevant patents

- Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Study Objectives

- Reasons For Doing This Study

- Contributions Of The Study And For Whom

- Scope Of The Study

- Methodology

2: Executive Summary

3: Overview

- Definitions

- The Immune System

- How Vaccines Work

- Types Of Immunity

- Advantages Of Vaccination

- History Of Vaccines

- Types Of Vaccines

- Infectious Diseases Preventable By Vaccines

4: Regulatory Aspects

- Regulatory Aspects

- World Health Organization (Who) Prequalified Vaccines

- New Product Approvals

- Recalls

- Vaccine Shortage

- Significant Regulatory Developments In Vaccine-Preventable Disease Products

5: New Developments

- Alliances And Joint Ventures

- New Product Launches

- Table 30: Human Vaccines In The Research Pipeline As Of September 2016

6: Market Analysis Of Human Vaccines

- Market By Type

- Market By Region

7: Market Analysis Of Animal Vaccines

- Market Overview

- Market Revenue

- Animal Vaccines

- Market By Type

- Market By Region

8: Industry Structure

- Market Leaders In Human Vaccine

- Market Share Of Human Vaccine

- Market Leaders In Animal Vaccine

- Market Share Of Animal Vaccine

9: Market By Application For Human Vaccines

- Prophylactic Vaccines

- Therapeutic Vaccines

- Meningococcal/Pneumococcal Diseases

- Influenza (Seasonal And Pandemic Disease)

- Pediatric Polio/Pertussis/Hib

- Adult/Adolescent Booster Vaccines

- Travel-Related And Other Endemic Diseases

- Hpv Disease

- Rotavirus Disease

- Other Diseases

- Market Share Of Applications

10: Patent Analysis

- Patents By Year

- Patents By Vaccine Type

- Patents By Assignee's Country

- Patents By Company

- Patents By Assignee

11: Current Situation

- Human Vaccines - Animal Vaccines

12: Company Profiles

- Abbott Laboratories

- Aeras Global

- Astellas Pharma Inc.

- Astrazeneca Plc

- Baxter International Inc.

- Bayer Animal Health

- Bharat Biotech International Limited

- Biological E. Ltd.

- Bio-Manguinhos

- Bioproperties Pty Ltd.

- Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh

- Bul Bio

- National Center Of Infectious And Parasitic Diseases Ltd. (Bb-Ncipd Ltd.)

- Cadila Healthcare Ltd. (Zydus Cadila)

- Ceva Sante Animale

- China National Biotec Group (Cnbg)

- Colorado Serum Company

- CSL Limited

- Elanco Animal Health

- Emergent Biosolutions Inc.

- Fatro S.P.A.

- Genvec Inc.

- Geneone Life Sciences Inc

- Geovax

- Glaxosmithkline Plc

- Green Cross Corp

- Institut Pasteur De Dakar

- Japan BCG Laboratory

- LG Life Sciences

- Johnson And Johnson Inc

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Merial S.A.S.

- Novartis Pharma AG

- Panacea Biotec Ltd.

- Pfenex Inc.

- Pfizer Inc.

- Profectus Biosciences Inc.

- PT Bio Farma

- Sanofi Pasteur

- Serum Institute Of India Limited

- Statens Serum Institut

- Valneva SE

- Virbac

- Zoetis Inc.

