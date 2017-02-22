Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market by Type, by Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Technical textile chemicals is an emerging segment of the textile chemicals market. Rising demand for technical textile chemicals can be attributed to increasing technological advancements and product innovations over the last decade. Over the course of next five years as well, growth in the global technical textile chemicals market is expected to be highly influenced by research & development activities undertaken by major industry players to develop novel product formulation that address diverse end use requirements. Moreover, rising standards of living, changing lifestyles, increasing purchasing power of consumers and growing awareness about benefits of using technical textiles is projected to augur well for the global technical textile chemicals market in the coming years. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as a key market for technical textile chemicals on account of rising disposable income levels, especially in India and China.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", the global market for technical textile chemicals is forecast to surpass US$ 4.3 billion by the end of 2016. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of increasing investments in product portfolio development, supportive government initiatives to boost use of technical textile chemicals in textile processing and rising demand from various end use segments such as construction, building, automobile, agriculture and packaging, among others. Technical textile auxiliaries dominate global technical textile chemicals market, as these chemicals are used in larger quantities to manufacture technical textiles as compared to colorants. Although Packtech dominates global technical textiles market, Mobitech is projected to emerge as the fastest growing application segment of technical textile chemicals due to increasing demand from automobile OEMs."Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market By Type, By Application, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"report elaborates following aspects related to the global technical textile chemicals market:

Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Region ( North America , South America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , and Middle East and Africa ), By Type (Auxiliaries and Colorants), By Application (Packtech, Buildtech, Medtech, Mobitech, Agrotech and Others)

, , , , and and ), By Type (Auxiliaries and Colorants), By Application (Packtech, Buildtech, Medtech, Mobitech, Agrotech and Others) Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , Middle East & Africa , and South America

, , , & , and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of global technical textile chemicals market

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, technical textile chemical manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology:

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with technical textile chemicals manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications such as company annual reports, financial reports and other proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook - By Application

5.1. Global Packtech Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

5.2. Global Mobitech Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

5.3. Global Buildtech Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

5.4. Global Meditech Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

6.Global Technical Textile Auxiliaries Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.Global Technical Textile Colorants Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.Asia-Pacific Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.North America Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.Europe Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.Middle East & Africa Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.South America Technical Textile Chemicals Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges

14.Market Trends & Developments

15.Competitive Landscape

16.Strategic Recommendations

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research