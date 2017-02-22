According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the school furniture market in North Americais expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'School Furniture Market in North America 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

The market research analysis categorizes the school furniture market in North America into three major product segments. They are:

Seating

Storage

Lab equipment

School furniture market in North America by seating

In terms of revenue contribution, the seating segment had the largest share of the school furniture market in North America in 2016. This segment consists of ergonomic chairs, tables, benches, and other seating facilities that are used in schools. Students require adjustable chairs and desks to attend lectures presented by teachers through projectors and on interactive whiteboards (IWBs). Vendors, including School Specialty, are introducing new types of seating furniture such as detachable tables and treadmill desks. The demand for desktop tables with attached chair is likely to increase during the forecast period.

According to Jhansi Mary, a lead K12 and higher education expert from Technavio, "The furniture facilities used in the canteen and cafeterias are also evolving. As a result, schools are using contemporary chairs and tables to modernize these areas. Such shift will have a positive impact on the demand for seating options."

School furniture market in North America by storage

The storage segment accounted for the second largest share of the school furniture market in North America, with close to 29% market share in 2016.

There has been a rise in demand for mobile storage facilities, which can be used anywhere as per the requirement. This helps schools in managing their school space while providing furniture facilities. For instance, furniture manufacturer Intermetal offers book display units, magazine book racks, tray units, and art storage units. Classroom storage options help students in storing their belongings that are needed for classes. The storage facilities are taken care of by the schools not only for students but also for administrative staff. Many schools have shown interests in improving their faculty rooms and other departments.

School furniture market in North America by lab equipment

The demand in this segment is growing rapidly as schools are inculcating variety of labs in their infrastructure. The furniture in science labs includes lab carts, instructor desks, lab workstations, mobile furniture, and lab equipment storage. Schools are setting up computer labs to incorporate technical knowledge among students.

"One of the prominent reasons for schools adopting and refurbishing their lab furniture is due to a greater emphasis on STEM education," says Jhansi

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's education market research analysts in this report are:

Herman Miller

HNI

KI

Steelcase

