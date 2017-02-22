RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Canvas, the leading mobile platform that empowers business to automate how work is done and do more with their data, adds further power of its own with the addition of Tristan Cotter as VP of Sales to head its global direct sales team.

"We are delighted that Tristan is joining Canvas during an exciting period of expansion," says James Robins, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer of Canvas. "After an exhaustive search, Tristan stood out as an exceptional sales leader in the B2B SaaS world, with a proven record of building high velocity teams to accelerate growth, we believe Tristan will have a big impact on our global sales performance."

Tristan joins from Social Tables where he was Vice President for Sales, North America. He previously held senior sales roles at Vocus and CEB. Tristan has also mentored at-risk youths as part of the Horton's Kids program in Washington DC.

About Canvas

Canvas is a mobile platform that makes it simple for business to automate how work is done, replacing outdated processes and expensive paperwork. The Canvas App works on smartphones and tablets, helping companies to easily collect information, share it instantly with others and gain real-time insight of their business operations. Canvas can be easily customized by any type of business to empower their workforce, unleashing the value in data across the organization to help them connect better with colleagues and engage more effectively with customers.

Canvas is trusted by thousands of firms throughout 70 countries, automating millions of workplace activities, making it one of the fastest growing mobile platforms in the world.

To learn more, visit www.gocanvas.com

