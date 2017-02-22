sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,054 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A110VF ISIN: CA03718T1030 Ticker-Symbol: 3GRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANTIPODES GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTIPODES GOLD LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANTIPODES GOLD LIMITED
ANTIPODES GOLD LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANTIPODES GOLD LIMITED0,0540,00 %