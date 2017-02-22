Technavio's latest market research report on the soft skills training market in Europe provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005644/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the soft skills training market in Europe from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on K12 and higher education sector says, "The soft skills training market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 33%, driven by factors such as the rise in digitization and implementation of advanced technologies. These factors are exerting constant pressure on vendors to update their training programs."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56625

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging market trends driving the soft skills training market in Europe according to Technavio educationresearch analysts are:

Training through social collaboration tools

Cloud-based m-learning

Analytics in soft skills training practices

Training through social collaboration tools

A growing number of organizations are incorporating social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn into their learning environments. Many large organizations are adopting social learning tools such as internal employee blogs, wikis, and online expert communities, as they are effective training tools. Prominent organizations are encouraging their employees to use social media as it provides the staff a chance to engage in active and collaborative learning. Social learning helps them to create a network of knowledgeable people across the world, which helps in making informed decisions and solving complex problems. Using social collaboration tools employees can easily share their accomplishments with their social network colleagues.

Corporates are extensively relying on external data available in social media, as most of the information shared by employees on these sites is accurate and exhaustive when compared with the data stored in the company HR systems. Employees are presenting their complete and updated information on websites such as LinkedIn. The data provide crucial insights to companies on how to design their leadership and talent management policies.

"Various start-ups in the market are not only providing online training course materials to companies but also capturing and providing the external data of their employees. Companies such as Degreed, which provides a platform for lifelong learning, also cater to employers by collecting employee information from various social networking sites," says Jhansi.

Cloud-based m-learning

Organizations worldwide are providing online training to their employees who are in geographically diverse locations. With uninterrupted Internet connectivity in mobile devices, m-learning helps learners connect instantly to the required platform, thereby facilitating collaborative learning. Companies use cloud computing to ensure seamless and easy accessibility of stored data. Using cloud-based m-learning, employees can access training materials stored in the cloud from their mobile devices. This enables them to complete the training at their own pace and based on their schedules.

Cloud-based m-learning is the best fit for training programs that require minimal technical guidance. Technavio expects the concept of cloud-based m-learning to gain considerable momentum in the future as it supports bring your own device (BYOD).

Analytics in soft skills training practices

The implementation of various learning technologies and enterprise resource planning software solutions among corporates has necessitated the deployment of learning analytics Increasing competition and dynamic changes in the global corporate sector are compelling organizations to adapt to external changes. Adoption of onlinetraining methods in workplaces produces a large amount of data about employee feedback, types of courses undertaken, and difficulties faced in understanding the training material. Organizations can extract and analyze this data with the help of learning analytics tools. With the help of these tools, organizations can determine the efficacy of e-learning courses. This analysis can determine remedial actions about refining or modifying courses.

The most important feature of analytical tools is that the progress of learners can be tracked easily and their performance can be evaluated. Consequently, helpful learning activities can be designed by learning and development professionals depending on individual learning patterns. Access to such data by human resource management systems (HRMS) will help in designing better reward policies and compensation packages to ensure employee retention.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Soft Skills Training Market 2016-2020

Global Online Language Learning Market 2016-2020

ELT Market in Europe 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like education technology, and school and college essentials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005644/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com