GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ADVA Optical Networking SE: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking SE: Notice of report acc. to §§ 37v-x et seqq. WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE hereby announces that the following financial reports will be disclosed:

Report: Annual report
Report validity period:
From: 01.01.2016
To: 31.12.2016
Publishing date: 23.02.2017
Web address: http://www.advaoptical.com (http://www.advaoptical.com)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ADVA Optical Networking SE
Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,
Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München,
Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover,
Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;



