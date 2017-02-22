Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Outlook 2022: ADCETRIS and Kadcyla Followed by Several ADCs in Pipeline Highlight the Potential for New Therapeutic Innovations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market By Drug (ADCETRIS, Kadcyla), Pipeline Analysis (By Phase, Mode of Action, Linker, Technology, and Indication) Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

The ADC market is poised to reach US$ 18.1 Billion by 2022. In this report, there is in-depth market analysis of ADCETRIS and Kadcyla.

The market potential of these ADCs is estimated considering that these are being tested in clinical trials for several cancer indications, besides the ones which have already been approved. The depicted ADCs are expected to show their complete market potential soon in the coming years.

Antibody Drug Conjugates are monoclonal antibodies that are attached to biologically active drugs by chemical linkers with labile bonds. They combine the unique targeting property of monoclonal antibodies with the cancer cell killing ability of cytotoxic drugs. These allow discrimination between healthy and diseased tissues.

Advancements in coupling monoclonal antibodies to cytotoxic drugs permit better control of drug pharmacokinetics, and significantly improve delivery to target tissue. Potent novel anti-cancer drugs can now be used to target cancers, while minimizing the exposure of healthy tissue. The recent approvals of two potent ADCs - ADCETRIS and Kadcyla, followed by several Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) in pipeline highlight the potential for new therapeutic innovations in this industry.

Furthermore, in this report, we have structured the information regarding ADCs at various stages of clinical development that are under research or in collaboration, and those individually being developed by companies. The pipeline chapter provides in depth analysis of ADCs of companies as well as research organizations by clinical phase, indications for which they are being developed, mode of action, type of linker, drugs, and technology. Additionally, the study provides all-inclusive current analysis of various ADCs in advanced as well as early stages of development. Moreover, our report places an emphasis on the major drivers and challenges, latest trends and developments, as well as strategic collaborations that can impact industry's growth.



In the end, the report enlists some of the key players in the ADC market including in-short business overview of each player along with their product and pipeline portfolios, recent developments, and comparative analysis of their strengths and weaknesses. Conclusively, the report will prove to be a complete and comprehensive source of knowledge and analysis for clients and potential investors or debut makers in this industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC) - An Introduction



4. ADC Market Outlook to 2022



6. Drivers and Challenges



7. Major Potential ADCs in Pipeline



8. Trends and Developments



9. Strategic Collaborations in the ADC Industry



10. Competitive Assessment



Agensys, Inc.

Bayer AG

Concortis Biotherapeutics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

ImmunoGen, Inc.

Immunomedics, Inc.

NBE-Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

