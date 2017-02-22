Technavio market research analysts forecast the global hand tools marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005646/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hand tools market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hand toolsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists general purpose tools and cutting tools as the two major product segments, of which the general purpose tools segment accounted for more than 53% of the market share in 2016.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for tools and components research, "The rise in construction activities will drive the demand for global hand tools market. Apart from construction and automotive sectors, the aerospace industry also plays a significant role in the global hand tools market."

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=56717

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio heavy industry analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global hand tools market:

Rise in DIY activities

Robust growth in construction activities

Increase in automotive repair and maintenance

Rise in DIY activities

Do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement activities constitute the largest market in the global DIY market. Home improvement involves renovating or remodeling houses. Although the practice of DIY is quite common in the Europe and America, the market is slowly picking up in the emerging regions such as APAC and MEA.

In Europe, DIY is widely practiced across the region. In Germany and France, people quite confidently engage in DIY projects and enjoy it as a hobby. In the UK, the practice of DIY is more of work than a hobby. In the US, since the labor charges are very high, residential consumers engage more in DIY activities. In the recent years, the DIY concept has been gaining popularity in China, mainly due to its cost effectiveness, which allows consumers to spend less on renovation and decorating.

Robust growth in construction activities

Hand tool sets play a major role in construction activities. The rise in construction activities will lead to an increase in the demand for power hand tools. Governments in emerging economies like India, Indonesia, and Thailand are undertaking initiatives to drive the construction sector in their respective countries as it will improve their economic conditions. For instance, the construction sector in India is a lucrative market and the potential for this sector will grow significantly by 2020. The Indian government initiative of Housing for all by 2020 will be a major game changer and will significantly improve the construction sector by 2020.

"The construction activities in Europe and the Americas are expected to pick up from 2016, especially in the residential sector, which is likely to boost the hand tools market in these regions," says Anju

Increase in automotive repair and maintenance

The automotive industry is a huge and diverse sector. It comprises of both the manufacturing and service units. With the rise in complexities in vehicles, specialized training personnel are required for servicing of these vehicles.

As the age of the vehicle increases, the demand for replacement or repair and service will also go up. Similarly, many companies are introducing electric and hybrid cars, and this is bringing new opportunities to the market like service, automotive parts, and fuel business. Thus, growth in sales and demand for automobiles and the hike in investments in the automotive sector will spur the demand for hand tools.

Browse Related Reports:

Global DIY Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Garden Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionengineering tools, and test and measurement. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005646/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com