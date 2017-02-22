Global Graphic Processing Unit Market (2016-2022): By Type, Device, Vertical & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The graphic processing unit (GPU) market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to the growing need for reliable, efficient, and faster graphic processing systems for devices such as smartphones, wearable's, tablets, gaming consoles, and others. Need for enhanced graphic computing system for artificial intelligence (AI) platforms and virtual reality (VR) & augmented reality (AR) would be the factors that would drive the GPU market.



Rapidly changing graphic games, growing demand for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and trending artificial intelligence (AI) would be the fundamental factors that would supplement the market growth during the forecast period. GPU's are widely used in electronics, IT & telecommunication, defense & intelligence, media & entertainment, industrial, and healthcare industries. IT & telecommunication and defense & intelligence would be the major segments contributing the growth, as popularity of AI and VR and high utilization of GPU have been steadily growing in workstations, base stations, supercomputers, and others.



Based on the type, the Graphic Processing Unit market is segmented into Integrated, Dedicated and Hybrid. Based on the Device, the market is segmented into Smartphone, Computer, Gaming Console, Television, Tablets and Others. The verticals covered under the report include Electronics, Telecom & IT, Defense & Intelligence, Media & Entertainment and Others.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited.

ARM Holdings plc.

Broadcom Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Type



5. Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Device



6. Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Vertical



7. Global Graphic Processing Unit Market by Region



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fskpfh/global_graphic

