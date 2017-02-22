Complete Teardown Analysis Analysis of Autoliv's 77GHz Multi Mode Radar 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Autoliv 77GHz Multi Mode Radar: Technology Analysis" report to their offering.

Autoliv, one of the leading automotive radar system supplier, has developed a new radar configuration. No more need to install two radar systems, one for Long Range and another for Middle Range, the 77GHz Multi Mode Radar combines both. By expanding the detection area of the radar, Autoliv provides a significant cost reduction in safety equipment.

The system integrates two electronic boards including Texas instrument Microcontroller and Automotive Vision Processor. The RF board is manufactured with an asymmetric structure using Hybrid PTFE/FR4 substrate and is equipped with planar antennas.

Infineon 77GHZ SiGe Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMIC) are used as High-Frequency transmitter and receiver. The RF dies are packaged in the last version of the eWLB, the Fan-Out Wafer Level Package developed and manufactured by Infineon. The Transmitter and Receiver are associated to a Dual Power Amplifier and to a Wave Form Generator from Infineon.

Based on a complete teardown analysis of the Autoliv Multi Mode Radar, the report provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and the manufacturing cost of the Radar Sensor.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview/Introduction

-Executive Summary

- Company Profile & Main Features

- Reverse Costing Methodology

Physical Analysis

- Global View of the Radar

- Views and Dimensions of the Radar

- Radar Teardown

- Electronic Boards

- MCU Board

- Global View

- High Definition Photo

- Components Markings & Identification

- RF Board

- Global View

- High Definition Photo

- Components Markings & Identification

- RF Chipset Analysis

- Comparison with Bosch MMR1 and Delphi RACam

Cost Analysis

- RF Board Cross Section and EDX Analysis

- Estimation of the cost of the PCBs

- BOM Cost

- MCU Board

- BOM Cost

- RF Board

- BOM Cost

- Housing

- Material Cost Breakdown

- Accessing the Added Value (AV) cost

- MCU Board Manufacturing Flow

- RF Board Manufacturing Flow

- Details of the Housing Assembly & Functional Test Costs

- Added Value Cost Breakdown

- Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

Estimated Price Analysis

Estimation of the Manufacturing Price

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sjsms2/autoliv_77ghz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716