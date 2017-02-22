Global Diesel Gensets Market by Type, by End User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

With increase in demand for standby power source, diesel gensets market is projected to expand through 2021. Rising demand for electricity from diverse end-users is resulting in widening of demand-supply gap globally, which is being bridged by diesel gensets. Diesel gensets find application in industrial, commercial as well as residential sectors. Industrial operations are largely dependent on electricity generated from diesel gensets during power outages and in regions where grid access is limited. Major emerging economies like China and India in the Asia-Pacific region are anticipated to continue witnessing robust industrial growth in the coming years, which is expected to drive diesel gensets market. Moreover, steel production in China accounts for around 50% of global steel production, which makes it a huge market for diesel gensets as steel industry is extremely energy intensive and its operations are highly dependent on power generated from diesel gensets during power outages.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



According to"Global Diesel GensetsMarket By Product Type, By End-User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", diesel gensets market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2016 - 2021. On account of growing demand for prime power as well as standby power sources, especially in oil & gas exploration sites and industrial infrastructure & mining activities, demand for diesel gensets is expected to rise over the next five years. In 2015,industrial sector was the largest end-user of diesel gensets, followed by commercial and residential sectors. Moreover, low power diesel gensets dominated the global diesel gensets market in 2015, and the trend is expected to continue through 2021."Global Diesel GensetsMarket By Product Type, By End-User, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects of diesel genset market across the world:

Diesel Gensets Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Product Type - Low Power (Up to 75 KVA), Medium Power (Between 75.1KVA and 350 KVA), High Power(Between 350.1KVA to 750 KVA) and Very High Power(Above 750 KVA); By End-User (Industrial, Commercial and Residential)

Regional Analysis - Asia-Pacific , North America , Europe , South America and Middle East & Africa

, , , and & Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Why You Should Buy This Report?

To gain an in-depth understanding of diesel gensets market globally

To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

To help industry consultants, diesel gensets manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

To obtain research based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs

Report Methodology :

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with diesel genset manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.

Table of Content:

1.Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Diesel Gensets Market Overview

5.Global Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index

6.Global Low Power (Upto-75kVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.Medium Power (75.1KVA to 350KVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.Global High Power (350.1KVA to 750KVA) Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.Global Very High (Above 750KVA) Power Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.Global Diesel Gensets Market Regional Analysis

11.Asia-Pacific Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Market Attractiveness Index

12.North America Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.Europe Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.3. Market Attractiveness Index

14.South America Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.3. Market Attractiveness Index

15.Middle East & Africa Diesel Gensets Market Outlook

15.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

15.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.3. Market Attractiveness Index

16.Market Dynamics

16.1. Drivers

16.2. Challenges

17.Market Trends & Developments

18.Value Chain Analysis

19.Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competition Matrix

19.2. Company Profiles

20.Strategic Recommendations

About TechSci Research:

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.

Contact:

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research