The global automotive anti-pinch power window system market sizeis projected to reach 88.2 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of just above 8% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market for 2017-2021. To determine market size, Technavio analysts have considered the revenue generated from unit shipments of contact-based and non-contact based anti-pinch power window systems.

Anti-pinch power window systems are safety features fitted in vehicles to prevent anything from getting stuck in a closing window. The increasing emphasis on passenger safety is leading to the growth in adoption of safety and security features in automotive vehicles, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's research study segments the global automotive anti-pinch power window system marketinto the following regions:

Americas

Europe

ROW

Americas: largest automotive anti-pinch power window system market segment

"The Americas is the leading regional segment of the global automotive anti-pinch power window systems market, generating 43% of the overall revenue. The electrification of vehicles to address safety and security, regulations, sustainability, and e-mobility parameters has positively impacted the growth of the market segment, says Siddharth Jaiswal, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

The US is the largest market in the Americas, driven by governments implementing regulations pushing for the use of anti-pinch systems. Additionally, the thriving automotive industry in Mexico and Brazil is encouraging a high amount of investments into the market. International manufacturers are setting up their plants in the region, thereby adding revenue to the market segment.

Europe: regional segment driven by stringent safety and security rules

The automotive industry in Europe is governed by some of the most stringent rules and regulations to ensure maximum passenger safety and security. A number of internationally acclaimed automotive manufacturers are from the region, and the growth of this industry directly impacts the automotive anti-pinch power window system market. Being a leading luxury car manufacturing hub, the region also invests heavily in the development of automotive electronics and safety systems to enhance the safety of passengers and the vehicle itself, adding further revenue to the market.

ROW: fastest growing automotive anti-pinch power window system market segment

"ROW is projected to be the fastest growing regional segment, with a CAGR of over 20%. The segment is set to surpass the Americas by the end of the forecast period, and ship over 38 million units in 2021. The increasing product awareness and advancements in technology will drive the adoption of these systems in the market segment, says Siddharth.

Additionally, factors such as low cost of production, easily available skilled labor, and government initiatives to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) will fuel the growth of the automotive industry in the emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Manufacturers set up in these countries are likely to adopt the latest technologies into their products, thereby driving market growth.

The top vendors in the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market highlighted in the report are:

Bosch

Continental

Delphi Automotive

Magna International

