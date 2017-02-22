Technology Analysis of Fujitsu's Transphorm GaN on Si HEMT TPH3206PS with Comparison Transphorm TPH3002PS & GaN System GS66504B - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transphorm's TPH3206PS transistor has a new die design and manufacturing process. The die contacts are optimized on the die area to save space, and increase current density. The transistor metal contact and field plate structure have also been changed from the previous version. These innovations halve the ampere cost compared to the previous model.



The TPH3206PS is a 600V EZ-GaN HEMT for high frequency operation from Transphorm. Manufactured by Fujitsu and assembled in a TO220 package, it features the Quiet-TabTM scheme, which increases switching speed.



The TPH3206PS combines a normally-on GaN-on-silicon HEMT, which withstands high voltages, and a standard low voltage MOSFET, which drives high frequency, in a cascode configuration that ultimately yields a normally-off transistor.



Based on a complete teardown analysis, the report also provides an estimation of the production cost of the package, HEMT, MOSFET and resistor.



The report also proposes a comparison with the GaN Systems GS66504B 650V HEMT. This comparison highlights the huge differences in design and manufacturing process and their impact on device size and production cost.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview / Introduction



- Executive Summary

- Reverse Costing Methodology



2. Company Profile



3. TPH3206PS Characteristics



4. Physical Analysis

Synthesis of the Physical Analysis



4.1 Package analysis



- View and dimensions and marking

- Package Opening

- Package Cross-Section



4.2 GaN on Silicon HEMT Analysis



- Dimension and marking

- Details and delayering

- Cross-Section, SEM view



4.3 Resistor Analysis



- Dimension

- Details and process

- Cross- section



4.4 Silicon MOSFET



- Dimension

- Details

- Cross-section



5. Manufacturing Process Flow



- GaN HEMT Process Flow and Fabrication Units

- Resistor Process Flow and Fabrication Units

- MOSFET Process Flow and Fabrication Units

- Package Process Flow



6. Cost Analysis



- Synthesis of the Cost Analysis

- Main Steps of Economic Analysis

- Yields Explanation



6.1 Cost Analysis GaN HEMT



- GaN HEMT Wafer Cost

- Breakdown per process step

- Back-end Cost

- GaN HEMT Die cost



6.2 Resistor Cost Analysis



- Resistor Wafer Cost

- Breakdown per process step

- Resistor Die cost



7. Estimated Manufacturer Price Analysis



- Manufacturers ratios

- Estimated manufacturer Price



8. Comparison with Transphorm TPH3002PS



9. Comparison with GaN System GS66504B



