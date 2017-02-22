MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Quadion LLC, d/b/a Minnesota Rubber & Plastics ("MR&P" or the "Company"), a global technology manufacturer of integrated product solutions focused on critical applications in demanding environments, is pleased to announce that Jay Ward has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. Ward brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the diversified industrials market to MR&P.

Ward stated, "I'm thrilled to be joining a high performing team that possesses unique technology and serves many growing end-markets. MR&P has a fantastic reputation in its served markets and it is exciting to lead a team that is energized to grow through bringing value added products to our customers."

Ward joins MR&P after 18 years of working for Donaldson Company, a $2.4 billion global manufacturer of filtration systems. His most recent role was Senior Vice President, Industrial Products, where he led eight global businesses with P&L responsibility serving end-markets ranging from the electronics industry to power generation and oil & gas.

Prior to his role with the Industrial Products division, Ward worked as Senior Vice President for Engine Products, a $1.5 billion division of Donaldson that serves off-road and on-road vehicle markets, including engine manufacturers, aviation and defense customers and a global independent distributor network. Ward also lived in Belgium in the Vice President, Europe/Middle East role where he had full P&L responsibility and directed a team of 3,000+ employees.

Other career highlights include working for several manufacturing companies in the chemical, semi-conductor, and industrial markets as well as serving as a Commissioned Officer for the United States Navy after graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

As CEO, Ward will leverage his strong technical, international, and commercial skills to advance the company's growth strategy. MR&P is owned by Norwest Equity Partners (NEP), a middle market equity investment firm based in Minneapolis.

Andrew Cantwell, NEP Partner and MR&P board member, stated, "We are thrilled to have Jay on board. He is a results-oriented executive who is not only a champion of customer-focused culture but meticulously focused on driving both top and bottom line performance and continuous improvement. He is a trusted, seasoned industrial industry leader with proven success of leading large teams across multiple geographies and a steadfast dedication to optimizing results that bring a company's growth strategies to life."

John Hale, MR&P Chairman, stated, "The Board of Managers are pleased to have Jay leading the outstanding team at Minnesota Rubber and guiding the next phase of growth for the Company."

Since 1945, MR&P has built a global reputation for its ability to design, develop, compound and engineer materials, components and assemblies for technically demanding applications. Utilizing a unique, materials science approach, MR&P offers full service capabilities and solutions that range from engineering a single mission-critical rubber or plastic component to providing complete contract manufacturing solutions to technically demanding applications. MR&P serves diverse end markets which include medical, automotive, water, industrial, off-road, food and beverage, and fluid management.

MR&P employs over 1,300 people in facilities worldwide, including Plymouth and Litchfield, Minnesota; Mason City, Iowa; River Falls, Wisconsin; China, Mexico and Europe. For more information, please visit www.mnrubber.com.

Cynthia McKee

cmckee@quadion.com

952-927-1411