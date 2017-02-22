

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., has predicted Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed but suggested it may require Republicans changing Senate rules.



'Ultimately, yeah, I believe he will be,' Gillibrand said when asked if Gorsuch will be confirmed in an interview with New York news channel NY1 on Tuesday.



Gillibrand expressed opposition to Gorsuch but predicted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., would invoke the so-called 'nuclear option' if Democrats attempt to block his nomination.



'I hope we do vote him down. But make no mistake, if we do hold the line with 60 votes, Mitch McConnell will change the rules the next day,' Gillibrand said.



'I do not have any hope that he won't change the rules the minute he doesn't get his way,' she added. 'So it likely will be 51 votes, regardless, at any given time that a nominee is blocked.'



The parliamentary procedure known as the 'nuclear option' would eliminate the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster of a Supreme Court nominee and allow Gorsuch to be confirmed by a simple majority.



Democrats previously used the 'nuclear option' to eliminate filibusters for executive and judicial nominations other than those to the Supreme Court.



Gillibrand said she is 'very troubled' by Gorsuch's belief that corporations have free speech rights and religious freedom rights.



'I think this country is looking for a president that's going to bring the country together, not push it further apart, and this is the kind of nominee that does exactly that,' Gillibrand said. 'Because he is so ultra-right wing conservative.'



The New York senator also told NY1 she has no interest in running for president in 2020 and pledged to serve a full six-year term in the Senate if she is re-elected next year.



