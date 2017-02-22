According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global data center server marketsize is projected to reach USD 56 billion, growing at a CAGR of close to 5% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005895/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global data center server market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Data Center Server Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Servers are the backbone of a data center operation and are primarily used for the transfer of data over computer networks. The rising number of hyper-scale data centers for analytic applications such as big data analytics will be a key driving factor for the data center server market.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55627

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product, the report categorizes the global data center server market into the following segments:

Rack servers

Blade servers

Tower servers

Micro servers

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global data center server market are discussed below:

Rack servers

"Rack servers are traditional data center servers, which account for a majority 63% of the overall market revenue generation. Rack servers contribute significantly toward the growth of the data center server market through continuous innovations by vendors and component manufacturers," says Abhishek Sharma, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for data center research.

Most of the enterprise data centers currently in operation opt for rack servers, which brings in a significant amount of revenue to the market. The adoption of these servers will continue to increase because of the enterprise preference and expertise in operating these servers, pushed by continuous innovations in compute power and energy efficiency by vendors.

Blade servers

Blade servers are extremely compact and designed to be installed with chassis. The support infrastructure required for blade servers are supplied by the chassis, and their performance is comparable to that of rack servers. The blade servers have relatively simple cabling, have better load balancing, and are very efficient through integrated Ethernet and fiber channel switches, thus driving for their increasing adoption. Additionally, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking to co-locate racks will mainly opt for this type of servers.

Tower servers

"Tower servers are mainly used in the stand-alone form, and provide cooling and scalability provisions. They have fairly complex cabling and are mainly compatible with high-end servers," says Abhishek.

SMEs are the main end-users of these towers. Many tier 1 and tier 2 data centers from underdeveloped countries are also adopting these servers as they are available at affordable price points.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Cisco Systems

Dell

HPE

IBM

Lenovo

Browse Related Reports:

Global Mini Data Center Market 2017-2021

Global Data Center Rack PDU Market 2017-2021

Global Data Center Fabric Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computingIT hardware, and IT security. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005895/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com