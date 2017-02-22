MENIFEE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee is captivating homebuyers with home opportunities that include the stunning Province, a gorgeous new gated collection by Brookfield Residential. Enhanced by an exclusive setting with elevated view locations and large homesites, this popular neighborhood showcases 3 spacious 1- and 2-story single-family designs with open living spaces, grand entry foyers, volume ceilings, expansive great rooms, gourmet kitchens, large secondary bedrooms and two-car garages with super storage. Available options, such as optional outdoor rooms and private living suites, are also available. Heightening the ownership appeal is the Audie Murphy Ranch setting, which is immersed in the great outdoors with family friendly parks, resort-style amenities and picturesque trails.

"Province's gated privacy, exquisite designs and appealing prices make it a must-see address for homebuyers interested in our master-plan's dynamic lifestyle," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Visit today to see which Audie Murphy Ranch neighborhood best suits your lifestyle needs."

Audie Murphy Ranch offers an array of new-home neighborhoods built by the nation's finest homebuilders.

Audie Murphy Ranch offers an array of new-home neighborhoods built by the nation's finest homebuilders.

Province by Brookfield Residential is a gated 1- and 2-story single-family collection spanning from approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Horseshoe Ridge by Richmond American Homes, priced from the low $400,000s, presents 1- and 2-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. Interiors offer 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths.

Remington by Woodside Homes features spacious 1- and 2-story homes ranging from approximately 2,351 to 3,199 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices from the low $400,000s.

Dakota by Woodside Homes offers 1- and 2-story single-family designs spanning from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices from the high $300,000s.

Silvercreek by KB Home presents 1- and 2-story designs spanning from approximately 1,430 to 2,697 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 3 baths. Priced from the low $300,000s.

Coming soon is The Ridge by Richmond American Homes, featuring 1 and 2-story floorplans ranging from approximately 2,806 to 3,357 square feet with 3 to 7 bedrooms and 2.5 to 5 baths. Prices anticipated from the low $400,000s.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market and the future 12.2-acre Menifee Town Center, which is under construction and planned to include popular restaurants, retail and entertainment. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Recreational opportunities include the 11-acre Sports Park with sports fields, a skate park and playgrounds; Spirit Park with its tennis courts and tot lots; and The Plunge's pool, barbecues, picnic areas and more. Students have access to the Menifee Union School District and Perris Union High School District, as well as charter school opportunities. Set near I-15 and I-215, residents are a drive away from attractions in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino, and are close to Menifee Lakes Country Club, Diamond Valley Lake's fishing and more. For more details, visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch from the I-15 North or South, exit Railroad Canyon, which turns into Newport Road and turn right on Goetz Road into the community. From the I-215 North or South, exit Newport Road and go west. Proceed on Newport Road, turn left on Goetz Road into the community.

For more information about Audie Murphy Ranch, visit www.audiemurphyranch.com.

