THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- For the 15th consecutive year, Thunder Bay hosted the First Nations Housing Conference (FNHC) at the Valhalla Inn, February 7-9, where First Nation Communities from across Canada gathered to learn about housing.

This year, the event was at its largest with over 300 people in attendance during the 3-day event. Formerly known as the Northern Housing Conference, delegates from across the nation were invited to share in this event. The Conference attracted First Nation housing professionals from British Columbia, Manitoba, and all over Ontario - a first for FNHC. The shift allowed the Conference a national scope for the first time in its 15-year history. This monumental anniversary presented itself as a prime opportunity to showcase the enriching experiences gained at FNHC to all First Nations in Canada.

The FNHC is the premier event to network and build capacity for better housing in Canada's First Nations. Housing professionals from First Nations and Government as well as industry experts gathered to network, attend leading-edge workshops, and collaborate. The FNHC is brought to fruition each year by the FNHC Working Group, which is comprised of representatives from 14 different Tribal Councils.

The event proved a success and featured presentations from various industry experts as well as the ever- popular Builders Challenge and Tradeshow, hosted by TV handyman Jon Eakes. First Nation Communities and housing professionals credit the experience and information garnered at the FNHC as a reason for the positive changes and improvements occurring in First Nations Housing today. Lac Seul First Nation won the annual FNHC Community Housing Recognition Award for their outstanding efforts.

The First Nations Housing Conference is Canada's most valued venue for capacity building in regards to housing programs. Each year, delegates leave with the information and tools required to make informed decisions, and maintain and improve housing in their Communities. The FNHC will be expanding and reaching nationally once again for the 2018 event.

