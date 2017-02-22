

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries continued to show a lack of direction during trading on Wednesday.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing slightly higher. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by nearly a basis point to 2.418 percent.



The lackluster close by treasuries came following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes said many meeting participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise interest rates again fairly soon if incoming data on the labor market and inflation is in line with or stronger than current expectations.



A few participants noted that continuing to remove policy accommodation in a timely manner, potentially at an upcoming meeting, would allow the Fed greater flexibility in responding to subsequent changes in economic conditions, the minutes said.



While some participants warned of the risk of a sizable undershooting of the longer-run normal unemployment rate, others continued to see downside risks to inflation.



Earlier in the day, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing that existing home sales rebounded by more than expected in the month of January.



NAR said existing home sales surged up by 3.3 percent to an annual rate of 5.69 million in January after falling by 1.6 percent to a revised 5.51 million in December.



Economists had expected existing home sales to climb to an annual rate of 5.54 million from the 5.49 million originally reported for the previous month.



With the bigger than expected increase, existing home sales climbed to their highest level since reaching 5.79 million in February of 2007.



Meanwhile, the Treasury Department's auction of $34 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.937 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.29, while the ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The Treasury Department is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



Trading on Thursday could also be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department's report on weekly jobless claims. Jobless claims are expected to inch up to 244,000 in the week ended February 18th.



