

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - In order to thank customers after being ranked No. 1 in the annual Harris Corporate Reputation Poll, Amazon is offering $8.62 discount for a purchase of $50 or more for today only.



For the second straight year, Amazon was ranked No. 1 in the Harris Poll and earned a record score of 86.27 in the 18-year survey.



Harris surveys more than 23,000 people and the rankings are based on social responsibility, emotional appeal, products and services, vision and leadership, financial performance, and workplace environment, according to Amazon.



'A huge thank you to customers - we're energized by this recognition and will keep working and inventing on your behalf,' said CEO Jeff Bezos.



A customer needs to insert the coupon code 'BIGTHANKS' at the digital checkout in order to get benefit of the deal.



