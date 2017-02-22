According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global high protein based food market sizeis expected to reach USD 91.07 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 11% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global High Protein Based Food Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

High protein foods are products specially made to help increase energy levels, develop muscle, and improve one's overall health. The large number of functional benefits provided by proteins is creating a high demand for the high protein based foods market, thereby driving market growth.

Based on product, the report categorizes the global high protein based food market into the following segments:

Protein-rich drinks

High-protein and high-energy sports drinks

High-protein and nutritious sports drinks

Protein-rich packaged foods

Protein supplements

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global high protein based food market are discussed below:

Protein-rich drinks

"Protein-based drinks are the most popular product offering of the high protein food market, contributing close to 44% of the overall revenue. These drinks are great sources of electrolytes and provide optimal hydration, which drives its high adoption," says Manjunath Reddy, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for food research.

Consumers around the world are becoming increasingly health conscious, and are seeking out dietary supplements such as protein rich drinks to ensure that they receive optimal nutrition. This is acting as a key driving factor for the market.

High-protein and high-energy sports drinks

High-protein and high-energy sports drinks, which are effective sources of electrolytes, are mainly consumed by athletes, bodybuilders, and other sportspersons. The demand for these products is continually increasing from this segment, encouraging vendors to come up with various marketing strategies targeting the demographic. Vendors capitalize on popular sports and target its fan following to maximize product reach. For instance, POWERADE was declared the official sports drink of the FIFA World Cup 2018 and launched several ad campaigns to attract consumers.

High-protein and nutritious sports drinks

"The increasing awareness of the benefits provided by high-protein and nutritious products, increasing interest in bodybuilding, and the rising demand for protein-based products will drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period," says Manjunath.

The mature markets in North America and Europe are continuing to grow, driven by the growing number of consumers, the introduction of new products, and changes in dietary perceptions. APAC is a relatively new market which is showing robust growth, driven by the expanding population base and increasing disposable income.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Clif Bar Company

Coca-Cola

Glanbia Nutritionals

GlaxoSmithKline

PepsiCo

