RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) ("Monarch" or "the Company") today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016, as summarized below:

($ in thousands, except Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended per share data and December 31, December 31, percentages) -------------------------- -------------------------- 2016 2015 Increase 2016 2015 Increase -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- Net revenue $ 55,596 $ 51,485 8.0% $217,032 $202,245 7.3% Adjusted EBITDA (1) 14,600 12,398 17.8% 55,741 50,041 11.4% Net income $ 6,470 $ 5,123 26.3% $ 24,574 $ 20,659 19.0% ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ======== Basic EPS $ 0.37 $ 0.30 23.3% $ 1.42 $ 1.22 16.4% Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.29 24.1% $ 1.39 $ 1.19 16.8%

(1) Definitions, disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information are included later in the release.

CEO Comment

John Farahi, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch, commented: "I am very pleased with our record fourth quarter financial results, which marks the conclusion of another active and successful year of organic growth for the Company. Strong fourth quarter results in Reno and Black Hawk led to an 8% increase in quarterly net revenue, driving a 17.8% rise in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA. Through the determined and dedicated work of our operating teams, we are consistently elevating our guest service and amenities while growing market share. At the same time, we continue to focus on operational efficiency, which resulted in higher margins on revenue and contributed to our ninth consecutive quarter of double digit net income growth.

"The expansion and diversification of the Reno economy is lifting the market's gaming revenue and combined with our operating initiatives, resulted in another quarter of market share and revenue growth at Atlantis. The implementation of operational initiatives at Atlantis; an increased use of analytics to enhance the facility's attractiveness to guests and improve our operating efficiencies; and Monarch's 2016 capital investments in the Atlantis property, which included the addition of convenient surface parking as well as the complete redesign and upgrade of Toucan Charlie's Buffet, all contributed to our financial success at Atlantis.

"We also are pleased with Monarch Casino Black Hawk's 2016 operating performance, as we grow revenue, profit and market share, despite the ongoing construction at the property and increased competition in the market. We recently opened the property's new parking structure and safely demolished the original garage. We also implemented a shuttle service between the new parking structure and the casino to mitigate the impact from ongoing construction, which is being well received by guests. Our ability to drive revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth during the fourth quarter while undertaking these significant construction projects reflects the quality of the upgrades and other improvements we have made since acquiring it in 2012 and demonstrates the value that the Black Hawk property brings to the Monarch portfolio.

"We started 2017 by breaking ground on the hotel tower and casino expansion, which represents the final phase of Monarch Casino Black Hawk's transformation into an integrated, amenity rich, casino resort spa. At the heart of this transformation is our company-wide focus on the guest-friendly professional service that comprises the core of every Monarch owned and managed property. The entire Monarch family is energized and excited by the Company's near and long-term prospects and we look to another year of growth in 2017."

Summary of 2016 Fourth Quarter Operating Results

For the 2016 fourth quarter, consolidated net revenue of $55.6 million grew 8.0% year over year, reflecting strong performance at both Atlantis and Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Revenue from the Company's casino operations rose 9.6% year over year and food and beverage revenue increased 6.7%, offsetting a 1.5% decline in hotel revenue. Consolidated promotional allowance increased $0.6 million, or 5.6%. As a percentage of gross revenues, promotional allowances decreased to 17.7% from 18.0% in the prior year fourth quarter.

The Company generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $14.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, an increase of $2.2 million, or 17.8%, over the same period a year ago.

Casino operating expense as a percentage of casino revenue decreased to 39.5% for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 41.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015 due to increased casino revenues combined with operating cost efficiencies. Food and beverage operating expense as a percentage of food and beverage revenue increased to 40.1% during the fourth quarter of 2016 from 39.0% a year ago primarily driven by higher labor cost. Hotel operating expense as a percentage of hotel revenue decreased to 33.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to 35.4% for the same period in the prior year primarily as a result of lower equipment and miscellaneous replacement expense.

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the 2016 fourth quarter were $15.6 million compared to $14.5 million in the prior year period; SG&A slightly improved as a percentage of net revenue at 28.1% compared to 28.2% a year ago.

Monarch Black Hawk Expansion

Summarized below is an update on the Company's ongoing upgrade and expansion of Monarch Casino Black Hawk, including the expected costs and completion dates for the project as well as the amounts spent through December 31, 2016:

----------------------------------------------- $ in millions Total Spent Through Estimated December Left to Completion Cost 31, 2016 Spend Date ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- I. Existing Facility Monarch Casino Black Hawk (1) $76 $76 - Completed Interior Existing Facility Upgrade completed; (2)(3) $34 - $36 $19 $15 - $17 Exterior 2017-2018 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Existing Facility $110 - $112 $95 $15 - $17 ----------- ----------- ----------- II. Expansion Acquired Land Parcels $10 $10 - Completed Parking Structure $38 - $41 $40 $0 - $1 Completed Hotel Tower & Casino (3) $229 - $234 $1 $228 - $233 2Q19 Other (4) $8 - $10 $9 $0 - $1 2Q19 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Expansion $285 - $295 $60 $228 - $235 ----------- ----------- ----------- Total Cost $395 - $407 $155 $243 - $252 =========== =========== ===========

(1) The Company paid $76.0 million cash, or $69.2 million net of acquired working capital and NOLs, when it acquired Monarch Casino Black Hawk (formerly Riviera Black Hawk Casino).

(2) Includes upgrades to interior, which were completed in August 2015, demolition of the original garage, and upgrades to exterior of the existing facility to match the design of the master planned expansion.

(3) The Company anticipates funding the hotel tower and casino expansion, as well as the existing facility exterior upgrades, from a combination of operating cash flow and the Amended Credit Facility.

(4) The Company will fund the amount left to spend from operating cash flow.

The Company continues to make progress with its Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion project. In mid-November 2016, the Company completed and opened the new parking structure and, in late December, began the demolition and removal of the original parking structure with a successful controlled implosion of the structure. On February 8, 2017, Monarch broke ground on the hotel tower and casino expansion, which the Company expects to open in phases, beginning with the casino expansion and additional restaurants, followed by floors of the hotel tower as they are finished. The targeted completion date of the entire project remains the second quarter of 2019.

Credit Facility

During the 2016 fourth quarter, the Company made net principal payments of $3.7 million, which reduced the amount outstanding on its credit facility to $26.2 million as of December 31, 2016. Capital expenditures of $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 represent costs related to the Monarch Casino Black Hawk master development plan and ongoing maintenance spending in Reno and Black Hawk. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were funded from the Company's operating cash flows.

Interest expense for the 2016 fourth quarter increased to $341 thousand from $142 thousand in the same quarter of 2015 primarily due to higher bank commitment fees related to the Amended Credit Facility and increased amortization of deferred loan costs.

2017 Annual Stockholders' Meeting Date

The Company's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on June 14, 2017 at 10am PDT at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, located at 3800 South Virginia Street in Reno, Nevada. The record date for stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting is April 17, 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 which are subject to change, including, but not limited to, comments relating to (i) plans, objectives and expectations regarding Atlantis Casino Resort Spa and Monarch Casino Black Hawk; and (ii) plans, costs, financing, construction, completion and opening timelines of upgraded, redesigned and/or expanded facilities at Monarch Casino Black Hawk. Actual results and future events and conditions may differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. With respect to the Monarch Casino Black Hawk master development plan and expansion project, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation:

construction factors, including delays, increased costs of labor and materials, availability of labor and materials, zoning issues, environmental restrictions, soil and water conditions, weather and other hazards, site access matters and building permit issues;

access to available and reasonable financing on a timely basis;

changes in laws and regulations permitting expanded and other forms of gaming in our key markets; and

the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on the economy, in general, and on the gaming industry, in particular.





Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect all forward looking statements, including the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Please see the separate Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (unaudited) below.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (as determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) or as a measure of liquidity. This item enables comparison of the Company's performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA, although some companies do not calculate this measure in the same manner and therefore, the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. For additional information on Monarch, visit Monarch's website at www.monarchcasino.com.

The Atlantis features approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; eight food outlets; two espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; two retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space. The casino features approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room.

The Monarch Casino Black Hawk features approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, approximately 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar and a new, nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, plus additional existing valet parking bringing total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Once completed, the Monarch Casino Black Hawk expansion will nearly double the casino space and will add a 23 story hotel tower with approximately 500 guest rooms and suites, an upscale spa and pool facility, three restaurants (bringing the total to four restaurants), additional bars, and associated support facilities.

- financial tables follow -

MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues Casino $ 43,248 $ 39,459 $ 168,861 $ 156,843 Food and beverage 15,688 14,697 60,269 56,500 Hotel 5,336 5,418 23,374 22,629 Other 3,250 3,207 11,640 11,198 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Gross revenues 67,522 62,781 264,144 247,170 Less promotional allowances (11,926) (11,296) (47,112) (44,925) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net revenues 55,596 51,485 217,032 202,245 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Operating expenses Casino 17,080 16,493 69,529 65,970 Food and beverage 6,284 5,734 24,627 22,249 Hotel 1,793 1,918 7,231 6,787 Other 933 1,014 3,855 3,963 Selling, general and administrative 15,604 14,534 57,730 54,779 Depreciation and amortization 3,701 3,776 14,835 15,933 Loss on disposition of assets 9 29 677 9 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total operating expenses 45,404 43,498 178,484 169,690 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income from operations 10,192 7,987 38,548 32,555 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Other expenses Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (341) (142) (616) (679) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Total other expense (341) (142) (616) (679) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Income before income taxes 9,851 7,845 37,932 31,876 Provision for income taxes (3,381) (2,722) (13,358) (11,217) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 6,470 $ 5,123 $ 24,574 $ 20,659 =========== =========== =========== =========== Earnings per share of common stock Net income Basic $ 0.37 $ 0.30 $ 1.42 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 1.39 $ 1.19 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding Basic 17,412 17,094 17,305 16,948 Diluted 17,815 17,483 17,664 17,335 MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except shares) December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 ------------ ------------ ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,383 $ 21,164 Receivables, net 5,036 3,729 Income taxes receivable 408 611 Inventories 3,097 2,881 Prepaid expenses 4,487 3,402 ------------ ------------ Total current assets 39,411 31,787 ------------ ------------ Property and equipment Land 29,549 29,549 Land improvements 6,914 6,701 Buildings 191,370 150,966 Buildings improvements 24,511 23,255 Furniture and equipment 134,603 134,704 Construction in progress 9,767 37,424 Leasehold improvements 2,688 1,347 ------------ ------------ 399,402 383,946 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (184,503) (180,792) ------------ ------------ Net property and equipment 214,899 203,154 ------------ ------------ Other assets Goodwill 25,111 25,111 Intangible assets, net 5,035 6,200 Deferred income taxes 7,354 7,415 Other assets, net 3,355 1,179 ------------ ------------ Total other assets 40,855 39,905 ------------ ------------ Total assets $ 295,165 $ 274,846 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ - $ 40,900 Accounts payable 8,720 6,747 Construction accounts payable 2,605 1,407 Accrued expenses 23,795 21,873 ------------ ------------ Total current liabilities 35,120 70,927 ------------ ------------ Long - term debt 26,200 - ------------ ------------ Total liabilities 61,320 70,927 ------------ ------------ Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; 191 191 19,096,300 shares issued; 17,468,269 outstanding at December 31, 2016; 17,202,699 outstanding at December 31, 2015 Additional paid-in capital 23,834 22,728 Treasury stock, 1,628,031 shares at December 31, 2016; 1,893,601 shares at December 31, 2015 (22,158) (26,404) Retained earnings 231,978 207,404 ------------ ------------ Total stockholders' equity 233,845 203,919 ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 295,165 $ 274,846 ============ ============ MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME (In thousands, unaudited)

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, a GAAP financial measure:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2016 2015 2016 2015 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 14,600 $ 12,398 $ 55,741 $ 50,041 Expenses: Stock based compensation (698) (606) (1,681) (1,544) Depreciation and amortization (3,701) (3,776) (14,835) (15,933) Interest expense, net of amount capitalized (341) (142) (616) (679) Loss on disposition of assets (9) (29) (677) (9) Provision for income taxes (3,381) (2,722) (13,358) (11,217) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income $ 6,470 $ 5,123 $ 24,574 $ 20,659 =========== =========== =========== =========== (1) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, consists of net income plus loss on disposal of assets, provision for income taxes, stock based compensation expense, other one-time charges, interest expense, depreciation and amortization less interest income, any benefit for income taxes and gain on disposal of assets. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (as determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with US GAAP or as a measure of liquidity. This item enables comparison of the Company's performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA, although some companies do not calculate this measure in the same manner and therefore, the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Contacts:

David Farahi

Chief Operating Officer

775/825-4700

Email Contact



Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212/835-8500

Email Contact



