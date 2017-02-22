Dr. Harold Lancer Is Honored With the Beauty Enhancement Award, at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards

LOS ANGELES, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

World renowned dermatologist, Dr. Lancer was honored with the 'Beauty Enhancement Award' for his pioneering approach to dermatology and in recognition of his unrivalled relationships with his patients all over the world. The black tie dinner gala, sponsored by M.A.C. and Lexus, celebrated the achievements of architects of beauty in hair, makeup, photography and styling for Film, TV and Music, as well as for the red carpet and editorial.

With over three decades of dermatological experience, Dr Lancer is one of the few practicing dermatologists with a skincare line, proving that daily interaction with patients is what separates his approach and allows him to continue to evolve one of the world's most distinguished skincare lines. Unsurprisingly, Dr Lancer has a global patient base of over 30,000 people, including some of the worlds' most famous faces, including Beyoncé, Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, Michelle Williams and Kim Kardashian among others, all of whom trust in his expertise, cutting edge technology, and of course, are devotees to the Lancer skincare line.

This award is a testament to Dr Lancer's unique skin care philosophy and it's this approach which has earnt him the position of 'the globes go to doctor' whether it's beauty enhancement or more serious skin conditions. Focusing on 'believable beauty' and the power of both nutrition and skincare is fundamental to Dr Lancer's success with every patient receiving a bespoke experience.

Dr Lancer commented on his success, saying, "I'm thrilled to have been honored at The Hollywood Beauty Awards. My patients are always my first priority and I'm passionate about changing the way people think about their skin. The Lancer brand is going from strength to strength and I'm proud to say that you haven't even seen the best of it yet. I'm very excited to continue to develop the brand and my practice in 2017 and I am humbled by being awarded with The Beauty Enhancement Award."

About Dr. Lancer:

Originally from Montreal, Canada, Dr. Lancer spent his youth in Connecticut, received his undergraduate education from the University of California, San Diego, and then his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He later completed a Plastic Surgery fellowship at the Tel Hashomer Hospital in Tel Aviv, followed by a residency in London at St. John's Hospital for Diseases of the Skin. He returned to Southern California where he received his board certification in dermatology in 1983 and began his Beverly Hills practice.