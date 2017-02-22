

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface Inc. (TILE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit fell to $4.71 million, or $0.07 per share. This was down from $18.25 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $239.51 million. This was down from $246.64 million last year.



Interface Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $4.71 Mln. vs. $18.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -74.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.07 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.24 -Revenue (Q4): $239.51 Mln vs. $246.64 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -2.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX