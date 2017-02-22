

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corp. (O) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $192.96 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $170.02 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $287.84 million. This was up from $263.67 million last year.



Realty Income Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $192.96 Mln. vs. $170.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Revenue (Q4): $287.84 Mln vs. $263.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX