Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will be showcasing its mobile payment and smart ticketing solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona.

Who: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Where: Mobile World Congress 2017 Booth #7J31, Hall 7 Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain When: February 27 March 2, 2017 Link: http://www.rambus.com/mwc

Join us in the Rambus booth, #7J31, to experience the future of frictionless shopping and transport. Highlighting its latest mobile payment solutions, Rambus will demonstrate how consumers can digitize physical payment cards into a secure mobile wallet with tokenization and Host Card Emulation (HCE). As well, Rambus will be showcasing its smart ticketing solutions, bringing greater convenience and security to travelers and transport operators worldwide.

Interested in learning more? Schedule a meeting with us at Mobile World Congress today.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) creates innovative hardware and software technologies, driving advancements from the data center to the mobile edge. Our chips, customizable IP cores, architecture licenses, tools, services, software, training and innovations improve the competitive advantage of our customers. We collaborate with the industry, partnering with leading ASIC and SoC designers, foundries, IP developers, EDA companies and validation labs. Our products are integrated into tens of billions of devices and systems, powering and securing diverse applications, including Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, consumer and media platforms. At Rambus, we are makers of better. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Contacts:

Rambus Inc.

Agnes Toan, 408-462-8905

Sr. Manager, Corporate Communications

atoan@rambus.com