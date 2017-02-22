TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Dundee Global Fund Corporation (the "Corporation") announced today that its board of directors has approved the payment of a dividend on the Dundee Global Resource Class of shares (Series A and Series F). The dividend of $0.84257 per share is payable on February 23, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 22, 2017.

The dividend is a capital gains dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

The capital gains dividend will be automatically reinvested in additional shares of the same class and series.

About the Investment Fund Manager

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc. ("GCIC") is responsible for managing the overall business and operations of the Corporation. GCIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A). GCIC is a registered portfolio manager and exempt market dealer across Canada and a registered investment fund manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec and Newfoundland.

Contacts:

Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Inc.

Customer Relations Centre

1.866.694.5672

www.goodmanandcompany.com



