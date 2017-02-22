

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $32.45 million, or $0.67 per share. This was up from $27.20 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 14.5% to $603.15 million. This was up from $526.84 million last year.



The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $32.45 Mln. vs. $27.20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.67 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $603.15 Mln vs. $526.84 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 14.5%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX