-- Federal by-elections will be held on Monday, April 3, 2017, in the electoral districts of Calgary Heritage (Alberta), Calgary Midnapore (Alberta), Markham-Thornhill (Ontario) and Saint-Laurent (Quebec) to fill vacancies in the House of Commons. -- Elections Canada offices in Calgary Heritage and Calgary Midnapore are open as of today. Offices in Markham-Thornhill and Saint-Laurent will be open shortly. -- Canadian citizens in these electoral districts who are at least 18 years old on election day are eligible to vote. To vote in a federal by- election, an elector's home address must be in the electoral district from the first day of the revision of the voters lists, Wednesday, March 1, until election day, Monday, April 3. -- Electors need to be registered to vote. Most electors are already registered. To check their registration, electors can visit elections.ca/register or call us at 1-800-463-6868. Unregistered electors can register online, at the Elections Canada office in their electoral district, or at the polls just before they vote. -- Electors have many voting options to choose from: by mail, in person at an Elections Canada office, at advance polls, or at their polling station on election day. -- To vote, electors must show proof of their identity and address. The list of accepted pieces of identification is available online.

