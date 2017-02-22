Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE: LXFR), a global materials technology company, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016, after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7, 2017. Luxfer has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

U.S. participants may access the conference call by telephoning 877-341-8545. U.K. participants may call 08000288438. Participants from other countries may call +1-908-982-4601. The participant conference ID code is 76943489. Please begin the call-in procedure at least 15 minutes before the conference call starts. The call is expected to last about an hour.

Use the following link to access slides related to the conference call: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1137210

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and will remain accessible until the next quarterly report is released. To hear the recording, call 800-585-8367 in the U.S., 08009172646 in the U.K. and +1-404-537-3406 in other countries. Enter conference ID code 76943489 when prompted. Slides used in the presentation and a recording of the call will also be available in the investor relations section of the Luxfer Group website at www.luxfer.com.

About Luxfer Group

Luxfer Group is a global materials technology group focused on sustained value creation using its broad array of technical know-how and proprietary materials technologies. The company specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance materials, components and high-pressure gas-containment devices for environmental, healthcare, protection and specialty end-markets. Luxfer customers include both end-users of its products and manufacturers that incorporate Luxfer products into finished goods. For more information, visit www.luxfer.com.

