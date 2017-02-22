NIAGARA FALLS, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- The Courtyard Marriott Niagara Falls is pleased to announce the launch of their heartfelt and emotive 'Random Acts of Fun' campaign at the Ontario hotel. It all began last summer when the Courtyard Management Team wanted to take their brand strategy "Make Room for a Little Fun" to the next level.

"We're a 4-star select service hotel with a central location close to many of Niagara's most popular attractions. We might not have a view of the Falls from our guest rooms, but our location is close to all of the FUN. We care about our guests and wanted to do something fun and different to connect with them," said General Manager Bev Newton.

At the Courtyard Marriott Niagara Falls the internal team is very close-knit and every year many of the associates participate in the 'Random Act of Kindness Day.' "This is where the idea of 'Random Acts of Fun' was created, from internal acts of kindness and we wanted to reciprocate this kindness with our guests," said Bev Newton.

Last summer, the 'Random Acts of Fun' campaign was born. The Marketing Team reached out to social media in search of deserving families in need of a getaway, a break from their everyday routine. Throughout their search, there were so many deserving families who fit the criteria, but four families were selected and surprised with a 'Random Day of Fun' at the Courtyard Marriott Niagara Falls, which included accommodations, popular Niagara Attractions such as Hornblower Niagara Cruises, Journey Behind the Falls, Butterfly Conservatory, Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours and free meals at The Keg Steakhouse + Bar and TGI Fridays.

Their journey was documented on video and shared with the social media world. Each of the families struggled with hardships in their life, from depression to the loss of a loved one and an almost life threatening illness. "We knew that if we could provide happiness even for one day, it might allow these families to see the good in this world and be inspired by the beauty and wonder that surrounds them," said Tricia Marchand-Watson, Marketing Director.

This iconic hotel in Niagara Falls is continuing to spread the happiness in 2017 and the timing to share their next 'Random Act of Fun' could not be more perfect. 'Random Acts of Kindness Week,' RAKWEEK2017, is a week long celebration of kindness and generosity. In true 'tug at your heart strings' fashion, get ready to meet Bob and Linda, a beautiful and deserving couple who were surprised in January with a much-needed Winter Getaway to Niagara Falls.

This integrated campaign includes print, social media support, digital advertising and a "Random Acts of Fun" social media contest. Watch the magic unfold, https://nfcourtyard.com/randomactsoffun/

Courtyard Niagara Falls in Ontario offers four-star hotel accommodations, complemented by attentive service and plush amenities. Its redesigned lobby welcomes guests with modern decor, free Wi-Fi, individual kiosks for a personal check-in experience, and Courtyard's signature GoBoard® technology. The lobby also features comfortable seating, a 24-hour business centre, and The Market, open 24 hours for snacks and beverages. Travelers can start their morning in Niagara Falls with the hotel's hot and cold breakfast buffet. The hotel also offers two restaurants, The Keg Steakhouse & Bar and T.G.I. Friday's, with tasty menu options for lunch and dinner. For guests planning an event in Ontario, the four-star hotel's 1,200 square feet of meeting space and professional planning services make for flawless functions. Excellent Niagara Falls attractions, including Fallsview Casino, are moments from the hotel doorstep.

