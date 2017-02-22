

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) announced its 2017 oil equivalent production is expected to be between 57.0 and 60.0 MMboe, an increase of approximately 5%, at the midpoint, compared with 2016. The company expects to deliver year-over-year crude oil production growth of approximately 6%, at the midpoint, in 2017, with Permian Basin crude oil volumes expected to grow to between 6.5 to 7.0 MMbbl an increase of nearly 70%, at the midpoint, compared with 2016. Gas production is expected to be 185.0 Bcf, at the midpoint, an increase of approximately 5% compared with 2016.



The Board of QEP approved a capital investment plan for 2017 of $950.0 million to $1.0 billion, with the majority of the funds directed towards drilling and completion activity. Nearly 60% of the planned capital investment is focused on high rate of return projects in the Permian Basin. Included in the budget is approximately $50.0 to $60.0 million of investment for infrastructure, primarily in the Permian Basin.



At current commodity prices, the company expects 2018 oil equivalent production to increase by approximately 15% to 20% compared with the midpoint of the 2017 forecast. The company expects crude oil production will continue to increase at an accelerated rate through the second half of 2017, which will lead to an increase in 2018 forecasted crude oil production of approximately 15% to 20% compared with the midpoint of the 2017 forecast. The increase in 2018 forecasted crude oil production will be primarily driven by the Permian Basin, where crude oil production is expected to increase by approximately 60% to 80% in 2018 compared with the midpoint of 2017 Permian Basin crude oil production.



Oil equivalent production was 13,675.7 Mboe for the fourth quarter 2016 compared with 13,986.5 Mboe for the fourth quarter 2015. Production from the Williston and Permian basins and Haynesville/Cotton Valley increased while Pinedale and the Uinta Basin declined. Crude oil and natural gas production decreased 4% and 5%, respectively, while NGL production increased 16%, in the fourth quarter 2016 compared with the fourth quarter 2015.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX