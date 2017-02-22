sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

82,75 Euro		-1,395
-1,66 %
WKN: 913070 ISIN: US5719032022 Ticker-Symbol: MAQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
82,13
83,79
22.02.
82,73
83,23
22.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC82,75-1,66 %