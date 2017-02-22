NIAGARA FALLS, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- For the first time, Niagara Falls Fireworks will move to daily displays five days a week this spring, summer and early fall season, in addition to special holiday editions throughout the year. The Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls hotel puts guests front and center for the celebration.

With an array of seasonal hotel packages and hotel deals, the Niagara Falls hotel offers a setting that provides views of the fireworks right from the hotel. Its Fallsview Rooms, as well as the restaurant patio at Milestones on the Falls, offers great views of the Fireworks displays, all from within the comfort of the property grounds.

Every year, Niagara Parks hosts Canada's longest running fireworks series, backed by the beauty of Canada's most legendary natural wonder. Throughout the season, guests can enjoy the shops at Table Rock or Grand View Marketplace close by. Take in live entertainment during the Coca Cola Concert Series, and explore Queen Victoria Park before or after the celebration.

Located on the Canada side of the Falls, the Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls provides unrivaled views of the fireworks, with beautifully appointed rooms and suites that offer floor-to-ceiling windows, and plush pillow-top bedding. Guests can look out over the falls from the restaurant, lounge by the pool, and explore some of the best sights in Niagara close by throughout their visit.

"Being the Closest Hotel to Niagara Falls affords our guests great views of Niagara Falls around the clock, particularly during Niagara Falls Fireworks displays," says Anthony Annunziata, Vice President of Marketing at Marriott Fallsview Hotel & Spa.

About Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls

The Niagara Falls Marriott on the Falls places one of the world's most spectacular natural wonders right outside. The hotel is located on the Canada side of the Falls, and features truly spectacular views. Many of the hotel's beautifully appointed rooms and suites offer floor-to-ceiling windows, and all include plush pillowtop bedding, high-speed Internet access, a mini-refrigerator and room service. Guests can reserve one of the hotel rooms with a cozy fireplace or relaxing whirlpool, and unwind in style after a busy and productive day. Gaze out over the Falls from one of our on-site restaurants, or enjoy a swim in the heated indoor pool. If you're hosting an event here in Ontario, you have 40,000 square feet of versatile venue space at your disposal. And you're just moments from a range of popular attractions, including the Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Seneca Casino, the Butterfly Conservatory and Scotiabank Convention Centre.

