GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- 02/22/17 -- Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIG), or Ocean Rig or the Company, an international contractor of offshore deepwater drilling services, today announced its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Highlights

For the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company reported a net loss of $3,711.6 million, or $45.08 basic and diluted loss per share.



The fourth quarter 2016 results include an impairment loss of $3,751.2 million, or $45.56 per share, associated with the impairment of the book value of the Company's drilling units.





The fourth quarter 2016 results include an impairment loss of $3,751.2 million, or $45.56 per share, associated with the impairment of the book value of the Company's drilling units. The Company reported Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $242.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2016.





Recent Highlights

Fleet wide utilization for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 95.49%.





On February 6, 2017, the Company reached an agreement with Premier Oil and Noble Energy to settle the disputed invoices related to the contract of the Eirik Raude against a total payment of $25.0 million. This settles all claims by all parties.





On February 10, 2017, the Company reached an agreement with ConocoPhillips to terminate the contract of the Ocean Rig Athena. As part of the agreement, ConocoPhillips will pay a termination fee. The Ocean Rig Athena is presently en-route to its final lay-up location in Greece where the unit will be cold stacked.





Restructuring Update

The Company continues to explore and consider various strategic alternatives with its financial and legal advisors, which may include a possible restructuring of the Company's debt. The Company expects that any comprehensive deleveraging plan is likely to result in significant dilution to current shareholders and potential losses for other financial stakeholders. If a consensual solution cannot be reached among all stakeholders, the Company will consider all available options including implementation of a restructuring plan through schemes of arrangement or under Chapter 11.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure; please see later in this press release for reconciliation to net income/ (loss)

Financial Review: 2016 Fourth Quarter

The Company recorded net loss of $3,711.6 million, or $45.08 basic and diluted loss per share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, as compared to a net loss of $174.4 million, or $1.26 basic and diluted loss per share, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2015.

Revenues decreased by $120.3 million to $355.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, as compared to $475.7 million for the same period in 2015.

Drilling units' operating expenses decreased to $93.7 million and total depreciation and amortization decreased to $82.3 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, from $150.9 million and $95.1 million, respectively, for the three-month period ended December 31, 2015. Total general and administrative expenses increased to $35.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016 from $23.7 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2015. The increase is mainly attributed to professional fees.

An impairment loss of $3,751.2 million was recognized for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, as compared to $415.0 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2015.

Interest and finance costs, net of interest income, decreased to $53.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2016, compared to $68.2 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2015.

Other

The Company will not host a conference call to discuss its unaudited financial and operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

Operating Fleet

The table below describes our operating fleet profile as of February 22, 2017:

Total backlog as of February 22, 2017 amounted to $1.5 billion.

Unit Year built Redelivery Leiv Eiriksson 2001 Q3 - 17 Ocean Rig Corcovado 2011 Q2 - 18 Ocean Rig Poseidon 2011 Q3 - 17 Ocean Rig Mykonos 2011 Q1 - 18 Ocean Rig Skyros 2013 Q3 - 21

Note: The drilling units Eirik Raude, Ocean Rig Olympia, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Mylos and Ocean Rig Paros, have completed their preservation works and are currently cold stacked in Greece, remaining available for further employment. The drilling unit Ocean Rig Athena is presently en-route to its final lay-up location in Greece where the unit will be cold stacked.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Financial Statements Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars except for share and per Three Months Ended Year Ended share data) December 31, December 31, ------------------------- ------------------------- 2015 2016 2015 2016 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- REVENUES: Revenues $ 475,727 $ 355,385 $ 1,748,200 $ 1,650,991 ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- EXPENSES: Drilling units operating expenses 150,932 93,655 582,122 454,329 Depreciation and amortization 95,119 82,287 362,587 334,155 Impairment loss 414,986 3,751,186 414,986 3,751,186 General and administrative expenses 23,667 34,985 100,314 103,961 Loss on sale of assets 5,177 25,274 5,177 25,274 Legal settlements and other, net 643 (915) (2,591) (8,720) ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- Operating (loss)/ income (214,797) (3,631,087) 285,605 (3,009,194) OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs, net of interest income (68,205) (53,500) (270,537) (223,532) Gain from repurchase of senior notes 136,961 - 189,174 125,001 Gain/ (loss) on interest rate swaps 4,765 88 (11,513) (4,388) Other, net 357 (5,572) (12,899) (84) Income taxes (33,480) (21,534) (99,816) (116,390) ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- Total other income/ (expenses), net 40,398 (80,518) (205,591) (219,393) ------------ ----------- ------------ ----------- Net (loss) / income attributable to Ocean Rig UDW Inc. $ (174,399) $(3,711,605) $ 80,014 $(3,228,587) ============ =========== ============ =========== Net (loss)/ income attributable to Ocean Rig UDW Inc. common stockholders $ (174,399) $(3,711,605) $ 78,839 $(3,228,587) ============ =========== ============ =========== (Loss)/ Earnings per common share, attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (1.26) $ (45.08) $ 0.57 $ (33.30) Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted 138,377,314 82,335,348 138,757,176 96,950,847 Ocean Rig UDW Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, December 31, (Expressed in Thousands of U.S. Dollars) 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (current and non-current) $ 747,485 $ 772,966 Other current assets 500,637 324,307 Advances for drilling units under construction and related costs 394,852 545,469 Drilling units, machinery and equipment, net 6,336,892 2,438,292 Other non-current assets 40,354 7,834 ------------ ------------ Total assets 8,020,220 4,088,868 ============ ============ LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 4,328,468 3,887,773 Total other liabilities 416,987 202,566 Total stockholders' equity/ (deficit) 3,274,765 (1,471) ------------ ------------ Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 8,020,220 $ 4,088,868 ============ ============ SHARE COUNT DATA Common stock issued 160,888,606 160,888,606 Less: Treasury stock (22,222,222) (78,301,755) ------------ ------------ Common stock issued and outstanding 138,666,384 82,586,851 ============ ============

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, class survey costs, impairment loss, loss on sale of assets, gain from repurchase of senior notes and gains or losses on interest rate swaps. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income / (loss) or cash flow from operations, as determined by United States generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is included herein because it is a basis upon which the Company measures its operations. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by our lenders as a measure of our compliance with certain covenants contained in our loan agreements and because the Company believes that it presents useful information to investors regarding a company's ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

The following table reconciles net income / (loss) to Adjusted-EBITDA:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, ------------------------ ------------------------ 2015 2016 2015 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Net income / (loss) $ (174,399) $(3,711,605) $ 80,014 $(3,228,587) Add: Net interest expense 68,205 53,500 270,537 223,532 Add: Depreciation and amortization 95,119 82,287 362,587 334,155 Add: Income taxes 33,480 21,534 99,816 116,390 Add: Impairment loss 414,986 3,751,186 414,986 3,751,186 Add: (Gain)/ loss on interest rate swaps (4,765) (88) 11,513 4,388 Add: Loss on sale of assets 5,177 25,274 5,177 25,274 Add: Class survey costs - 20,593 - 30,434 Less: Gain from repurchase of senior notes (136,961) - (189,174) (125,001) ----------- ----------- ----------- ----------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 300,842 $ 242,681 $ 1,055,456 $ 1,131,771 =========== =========== =========== ===========

Summary Financials of Drill Rigs Holdings Inc.:

Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, Unaudited 2015(1) 2016(2) ------------- ------------- (Dollars in thousands) Total assets(3) $ 1,269,109 $ 599,307 Total liabilities(4) 838,675 832,831 Shareholders equity / (deficit) 430,434 (233,524) Total cash and cash equivalents $ 43,339 $ 4,274 Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2015 2016 ------------- ------------- (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 407,830 $ 95,634 EBITDA $ (176,991) $ (552,136)

EBITDA reconciliation of Drill Rigs Holdings Inc.:

(Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, -------------------------- 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ Net loss $ (336,823) $ (665,138) Add: Net interest expense 58,616 55,548 Add: Depreciation and amortization 85,345 50,123 Add: Income taxes 15,871 7,331 ------------ ------------ EBITDA $ (176,991) $ (552,136) ============ ============

Summary Financials of Drillships Financing Holding Inc.:

Year ended Year ended December 31, December Unaudited 2015(5) 31, 2016(6) ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) Total assets(7) $ 4,406,802 $ 2,215,573 Total liabilities(8) 1,918,742 1,875,031 Shareholders equity 2,488,060 340,542 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 155,945 $ 362,458 Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 533,182 $ 549,246 EBITDA $ 366,351 $ (1,742,107)

(1) Amended to include inter-company balances, as applicable

(2) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(3) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(4) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(5) Amended to include inter-company balances, as applicable

(6) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(7) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(8) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

EBITDA reconciliation of Drillships Financing Holding Inc.:

(Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, -------------------------- 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ Net income / (loss) $ 67,704 $ (2,031,902) Add: Net interest expense 127,408 118,164 Add: Depreciation and amortization 152,212 152,174 Add: Income taxes 19,027 19,457 ------------ ------------ EBITDA $ 366,351 $ (1,742,107) ============ ============

Summary Financials of Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc.:

Unaudited Year ended Year ended December 31, December 2015(9) 31, 2016(10) ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) Total assets(11) $ 2,257,523 $ 1,204,538 Total liabilities(12) 2,018,976 1,533,294 Shareholders equity / (deficit) 238,547 (328,756) Total cash and cash equivalents $ 4,226 $ 157,386 Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) Total revenue $ 500,355 $ 636,464 EBITDA $ 348,460 $ (530,311)

(9) Amended to include inter-company balances, as applicable

(10) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(11) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(12) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

EBITDA reconciliation of Drillships Ocean Ventures Inc.:

(Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, -------------------------- 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ Net income / ( loss) $ 151,861 $ (750,743) Add: Net interest expense 76,222 75,630 Add: Depreciation and amortization 97,714 98,154 Add: Income taxes 22,663 46,648 ------------ ------------ EBITDA $ 348,460 $ (530,311) ============ ============

Summary Financials of Ocean Rig Investments Inc.:

Unaudited Year ended Year ended December 31, December 2015(13) 31, 2016(14) ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) Total assets(15) $ 180,013 $ 180,638 Total liabilities(16) 1 3 Shareholders equity 180,012 180,635 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 180,010 $ 130,691 Year ended Year ended December 31, December 31, 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ (Dollars in thousands) EBITDA $ (1) $ (3)

EBITDA reconciliation of Ocean Rig Investments Inc.:

(Dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, -------------------------- 2015 2016 ------------ ------------ Net income $ 2 $ 623 Add: Interest income (3) (626) ------------ ------------ EBITDA $ (1) $ (3) ============ ============

(13) Amended to include inter-company balances, as applicable

(14) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(15) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

(16) Includes inter-company balances, as applicable

Forward-Looking Statement

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with such safe harbor legislation.

Forward-looking statements relate to Ocean Rig's expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. These statements may be identified by the use of words like "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "should," "seek," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements reflect Ocean Rig's current views and assumptions with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Ocean Rig's records and other data available from third parties. Although Ocean Rig believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Ocean Rig's control, Ocean Rig cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward- looking statements contained herein. Actual and future results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

Important factors that, in Ocean Rig's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include factors related to (i) the offshore drilling market, including supply and demand, utilization, day rates and customer drilling programs, commodity prices, effects of new rigs and drillships on the market and effects of declines in commodity process and downturns in the global economy on the market outlook for our various geographical operating sectors and classes of rigs and drillships; (ii) hazards inherent in the drilling industry and marine operations causing personal injury or loss of life, severe damage to or destruction of property and equipment, pollution or environmental damage, claims by third parties or customers and suspension of operations; (iii) newbuildings, upgrades, and shipyard and other capital projects; (iv) changes in laws and governmental regulations, particularly with respect to environmental matters; (v) the availability of competing offshore drilling vessels; (vi) political and other uncertainties, including risks of terrorist acts, war and civil disturbances; piracy; significant governmental influence over many aspects of local economies, seizure; nationalization or expropriation of property or equipment; repudiation, nullification, modification or renegotiation of contracts; limitations on insurance coverage, such as war risk coverage, in certain areas; political unrest; foreign and U.S. monetary policy and foreign currency fluctuations and devaluations; the inability to repatriate income or capital; complications associated with repairing and replacing equipment in remote locations; import-export quotas, wage and price controls imposition of trade barriers; regulatory or financial requirements to comply with foreign bureaucratic actions; changing taxation policies; and other forms of government regulation and economic conditions that are beyond our control; (vii) the performance of our rigs; (viii) our ability to procure or have access to financing and our ability comply with our loan covenants; (ix) our substantial leverage, including our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service our existing debt and the incurrence of substantial indebtedness in the future; (x) our ability to successfully employ our drilling units; (xi) our capital expenditures, including the timing and cost of completion of capital projects; (xii) our revenues and expenses; (xiii) complications associated with repairing and replacing equipment in remote locations; and (xiv) regulatory or financial requirements to comply with foreign bureaucratic actions, including potential limitations on drilling activities. Due to such uncertainties and risks, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Ocean Rig UDW Inc. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F.

