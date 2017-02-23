Over the past 7 years Signavio has helped more than 1000 customers worldwide navigate change successfully. As a leading software vendor for business transformation, Signavio has been able to triple its customer base over the last three years.

Now, the company is taking the next step in its expansion plans and is pleased to announce the opening of a subsidiary in Melbourne, Australia.

As Signavio's second office in the Asia-Pacific region, the new Melbourne base demonstrates the strategic importance of the Australian market for Signavio.

"The demand for our products has increased quickly in many countries. Creating close customer relationships is very important to us, so having a strong presence in the region is of top priority. The new Melbourne location will allow us to support our Australian and New Zealand customers even better than we already do", Dr. Gero Decker, CEO of Signavio.

With Signavio's Business Transformation Platform, organizations around the world can transform their operations successfully.

Signavio customer Matthias Mueller, of Zespri International Limited says: "Real innovation comes from long-term investment in understanding and analyzing how an organization functions. Signavio creates opportunities for innovation by increasing transparency - helping identify opportunities for real, big innovation, as well as the small incremental changes associated with continuous improvement activities."

About Signavio

Signavio offers web-based solutions for the modeling, analysis and optimization of business processes and decisions. Through its SaaS-Software, Signavio combines the advantages of a professional BPM and BDM solution with those of cloud collaboration.

