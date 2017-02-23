Globally Available Innovative SIM-Based Security Solution Being Demonstrated at Mobile World Congress

Able Device, a pioneer in SIM-based IoT and M2M application technology, and EMnify, the Berlin-based global cellular IoT and M2M connectivity platform provider, today announced the commercial availability of SIMbae Key Exchange Manager (S-KEM), that resides on EMnify SIMs (Subscriber Identity Modules) to securely transfer IoT app security keys to devices.

"EMnify and Able Device are together offering this new innovative solution to the market to improve IoT security and to address the issues enterprises face when establishing identities on devices during initial large scale deployments, as well as updating them throughout the lifetime of individual devices," said Martin Giess, CTO of EMnify. "Able Device's patented technology behind S-KEM in combination with EMnify SIMs and services are a 3GPP standards based, convenient, and secure way to use the mobile network and SIM authentication method to transfer IoT app security over public networks."

The joint demonstration of S-KEM at Mobile World Congress showcases an EMnify SIM enhanced as a secure element using Able Device's licensed SIM applet, SIMbae. EMnify's Key Exchange Server will over-the-air (OTA) transmit an x.509 certificate to the SIM which will make the certificate available to an IoT application running on a Raspberry Pi based IoT device. The device will then connect to an AWS resident application utilizing the updated x.509 certificate.

According to Roger Dewey, CEO and Founder of Able Device, "S-KEM provides a valuable enhanced IoT security solution as it enables end-to-end encrypted updates, allowing a secure 'back channel' key exchange enhancing IoT SIM deployments." He continued by adding, "SIMs have multiple layers of encryption keys that work in conjunction with the authentication center in the mobile network. Individual encryption keys on each SIM for network authentication and the individual application interacting with the OTA server are required to install or modify any application embedded on a SIM. This makes applications embedded on SIMs very secure and virtually un-hackable, establishing it as the perfect vehicle for transmitting updated application keys via a public network."

About Able Device

Able Device is a provider of technology for Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and IoT service providers. Its flagship product SIMbae™ (short for "SIM based application engine") enables hosting of IoT device controls and applications on standard SIMs. In this new architecture, the SIM is transformed to an intelligent independent processor. As SIMbae utilizes established and common 3GPP SIM standards, IoT controls and applications implemented this way become device and carrier agnostic - with benefits including shorter time to market, reduced development cost, lower operating cost, and improved security. Based in Raleigh, NC, Able Device serves mobile network operators globally.

About EMnify

EMnify is a Berlin-based company which provides an innovative, secure and scalable global cellular connectivity management platform for companies of any size who need a simple to use, but highly flexible and powerful solution to connect their IoT and M2M devices and manage their connectivity. Founded in 2014, the company was born out of the belief that the impact of IoT will revolutionize commerce worldwide and improve our lives with intelligent devices. EMnify's unique cloud infrastructure in addition to enabling software-defined networking, regional data traffic handling, increased security compared to hardware-based solutions, offers features to power even the most demanding applications.

