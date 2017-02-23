Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2017) - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (TSXV: VONE) (FSE: 9VR1) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that in consultation with First Republic Capital Corporation, lead finder to the financing, the Company has expanded its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") as previously announced on February 1, 2017, from $900,000 to $1,010,000. The Offering is anticipated to be structured as a best efforts private placement comprised of 8,416,666 units ("Units") of the Company at a price of $0.12 per Unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $1,010,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle its holder to purchase one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the private placement.

About Vanadium One Energy:

Vanadium One Energy is a mineral exploration company located in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Our primary focus is to acquire "near-term production" exploration mining projects and existing producers. Vanadium One Energy Corp. is managed by an experienced team of mining professionals with extensive operating and financial experience.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE ENERGY CORP.

W. John Priestner

President and Chief Executive Officer

info@vanadiumone.com

