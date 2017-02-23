CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") (NYSE MKT: GTE)(TSX: GTE), announces that the Company will release its 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Mountain Time). A conference call to discuss the 2016 fourth quarter and full year results will be held at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) on the same day. Details of the conference call are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- North American participants call: 1-844-348-3792 (Toll-Free) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Outside of Canada & USA call: 1-614-999-9309 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interested parties may also access the live webcast on the investor relations page of Gran Tierra's website at www.grantierra.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on Gran Tierra's website until the next earnings call. For interested parties unable to participate, an audio replay of the call will be available following the call until March 3, 2017. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 (North America) and use passcode 71220946.

