sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,17 Euro		+0,091
+2,96 %
WKN: A0BLDY ISIN: AU000000NST8 Ticker-Symbol: NS7 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,067
3,203
22.02.
3,129
3,186
22.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD3,17+2,96 %