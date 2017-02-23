Cynthia Wong Director of Member Relations & Marketing Email: cynthia@casbaa.com +852 3929 1711

SINGAPORE, Feb 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CASBAA, the Association for digital multichannel TV, content, platforms, advertising and video delivery in Asia, is pleased to announce its 4th OTT Summit, Asia's OTT industry marquee annual event. A series of panels comprised of some of the region's leading experts will explore in detail how traditional media is responding to the digital challenges of OTT."We are delighted to be returning to Singapore for the fourth edition of CASBAA's OTT Summit," said Christopher Slaughter, CEO, CASBAA. "While traditional media incumbents remain dominant, there's no denying the growing impact of over-the-top (OTT) video services, and how they are transforming viewing habits throughout the region. We have been saying it for years, but it's now increasingly apparent that OTT is truly a big part of pay TV's future."The spectacular success, both critical and commercial, of such diverse video platforms as Netflix, Hooq and Spuul have established OTT services as real competitors to mainstream broadcasters. According to a survey by BCG, OTT services are growing by more than 20% annually and winning share over traditional TV.[1] Traditional media must respond fast to this existential crisis.The real challenge for incumbents is how to rethink their business strategies in light of such drastic industry transformation. Are legacy business models holding traditional media back as they contemplate the OTT challenge?CASBAA has convened a select field of industry thought leaders, senior executives and market practitioners, including:Ajit Mohan, CEO HotstarAravind Venugopal, VP - Media Partners AsiaWinradit Kolasastraseni, SVP Innovation - Discovery Networks Asia PacificSimon Vella, Head of Asia, MPP GlobalOliver Wilkinson, MD, PwCAlan Soon, Founder & CEO, Splice NewsroomShad Hashmi, VP - Digital Development, Global Markets & Operations Asia, BBC WorldwideLam Swee Kim, CMO, Dimsum & Star Online MalaysiaPrem Kamath, Deputy MD, A+E Networks AsiaAlexandre Muller, MD APAC, TV5MONDEJonas Engwall, CEO, RTL CBS AsiaVirat Patel, MD, Pioneer ConsultingMonica Bhatia, Regional Digital Director, APAC, MaxusGenny Yang, Group Account Director, Kantar Milward BrownDavid Schonfeld, Director Technical Operations, A+E Networks AsiaAlex Merwin, VP International, SpotXLuke Gaydon, VP of OTT Solutions, BrightcoveYu-Chuang Kuek, Managing Director APAC, NetflixRavi Vora, CMO, HooqS Mohan, Co-Founder & COO, SpuulLindsay Servian, Head of ONTAPtv.com, PCCW GlobalMaya Hari, MD - SEA & India, TwitterTim Martin, CEO RugbyPassMichael Greco, VP APAC, VindiciaCK Lee, VP, Sports Business - Content Group, ASTROUnmish Parthasarathi, Head of Digital Sales, International Cricket Council & Founder, Picture BoardCraig Johnson, MD Media, SEA & India, NielsenPriya Khatri, GM Sales & Business Development, SEA EyeotaJay Shah, CEO, OpenDNAJames Miner, CEO, Miner LabsRoger Harvey, Regional Director, IrdetoMike Kerr, MD Asia, BEINJoe Welch, SVP Government Relations APAC, 21st Century FoxHian Goh, Partner, NSI VenturesYinglan Tan, Venture Partner, SequoiaMarcel Fenez, President, Fenez MediaThe industry's essential platform to explore how OTT is transforming the broadcasting landscape, the CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 will take a deep dive on a range of topics, including trends in Asian viewership, whether OTT is a game changer in sports, how traditional media is adapting, the synergy between OTT and multiscreen, and how to use data as metrics for success.The CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 is a must for all those involved at the senior level in media and broadcasting, from content providers and broadcasters to investors and regulators.CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Brightcove, and Sponsors including Adobe, Diagnal, Irdeto, Mediamorph, MPP Global, PCCW Global and Vindicia.For more information about the CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 and to register for tickets, please visit http://casbaaevent.com/events/casbaa-ott-summit-2017/.[1] http://bit.ly/2dgHl2fAbout CASBAACASBAA is the Asia Pacific region's largest non-profit media association, serving the multi-channel audio-visual content creation and distribution industry. Established in 1991, CASBAA has grown with the industry to include digital multichannel television, content, platforms, advertising, and video delivery. Encompassing some 500 million connections within a footprint across the region, CASBAA works to be the authoritative voice for multichannel TV; promoting even-handed and market-friendly regulation, IP protection and revenue growth for subscription and advertising, while promoting global best practices. For more information, visit www.casbaa.com.Source: CASBAAContact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.