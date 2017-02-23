SINGAPORE, Feb 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - CASBAA, the Association for digital multichannel TV, content, platforms, advertising and video delivery in Asia, is pleased to announce its 4th OTT Summit, Asia's OTT industry marquee annual event. A series of panels comprised of some of the region's leading experts will explore in detail how traditional media is responding to the digital challenges of OTT.
"We are delighted to be returning to Singapore for the fourth edition of CASBAA's OTT Summit," said Christopher Slaughter, CEO, CASBAA. "While traditional media incumbents remain dominant, there's no denying the growing impact of over-the-top (OTT) video services, and how they are transforming viewing habits throughout the region. We have been saying it for years, but it's now increasingly apparent that OTT is truly a big part of pay TV's future."
The spectacular success, both critical and commercial, of such diverse video platforms as Netflix, Hooq and Spuul have established OTT services as real competitors to mainstream broadcasters. According to a survey by BCG, OTT services are growing by more than 20% annually and winning share over traditional TV.[1] Traditional media must respond fast to this existential crisis.
The real challenge for incumbents is how to rethink their business strategies in light of such drastic industry transformation. Are legacy business models holding traditional media back as they contemplate the OTT challenge?
CASBAA has convened a select field of industry thought leaders, senior executives and market practitioners, including:
Ajit Mohan, CEO Hotstar
Aravind Venugopal, VP - Media Partners Asia
Winradit Kolasastraseni, SVP Innovation - Discovery Networks Asia Pacific
Simon Vella, Head of Asia, MPP Global
Oliver Wilkinson, MD, PwC
Alan Soon, Founder & CEO, Splice Newsroom
Shad Hashmi, VP - Digital Development, Global Markets & Operations Asia, BBC Worldwide
Lam Swee Kim, CMO, Dimsum & Star Online Malaysia
Prem Kamath, Deputy MD, A+E Networks Asia
Alexandre Muller, MD APAC, TV5MONDE
Jonas Engwall, CEO, RTL CBS Asia
Virat Patel, MD, Pioneer Consulting
Monica Bhatia, Regional Digital Director, APAC, Maxus
Genny Yang, Group Account Director, Kantar Milward Brown
David Schonfeld, Director Technical Operations, A+E Networks Asia
Alex Merwin, VP International, SpotX
Luke Gaydon, VP of OTT Solutions, Brightcove
Yu-Chuang Kuek, Managing Director APAC, Netflix
Ravi Vora, CMO, Hooq
S Mohan, Co-Founder & COO, Spuul
Lindsay Servian, Head of ONTAPtv.com, PCCW Global
Maya Hari, MD - SEA & India, Twitter
Tim Martin, CEO RugbyPass
Michael Greco, VP APAC, Vindicia
CK Lee, VP, Sports Business - Content Group, ASTRO
Unmish Parthasarathi, Head of Digital Sales, International Cricket Council & Founder, Picture Board
Craig Johnson, MD Media, SEA & India, Nielsen
Priya Khatri, GM Sales & Business Development, SEA Eyeota
Jay Shah, CEO, OpenDNA
James Miner, CEO, Miner Labs
Roger Harvey, Regional Director, Irdeto
Mike Kerr, MD Asia, BEIN
Joe Welch, SVP Government Relations APAC, 21st Century Fox
Hian Goh, Partner, NSI Ventures
Yinglan Tan, Venture Partner, Sequoia
Marcel Fenez, President, Fenez Media
The industry's essential platform to explore how OTT is transforming the broadcasting landscape, the CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 will take a deep dive on a range of topics, including trends in Asian viewership, whether OTT is a game changer in sports, how traditional media is adapting, the synergy between OTT and multiscreen, and how to use data as metrics for success.
The CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 is a must for all those involved at the senior level in media and broadcasting, from content providers and broadcasters to investors and regulators.
CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 is generously supported by Presenting Sponsor Brightcove, and Sponsors including Adobe, Diagnal, Irdeto, Mediamorph, MPP Global, PCCW Global and Vindicia.
For more information about the CASBAA OTT Summit 2017 and to register for tickets, please visit http://casbaaevent.com/events/casbaa-ott-summit-2017/.
[1] http://bit.ly/2dgHl2f
About CASBAA
CASBAA is the Asia Pacific region's largest non-profit media association, serving the multi-channel audio-visual content creation and distribution industry. Established in 1991, CASBAA has grown with the industry to include digital multichannel television, content, platforms, advertising, and video delivery. Encompassing some 500 million connections within a footprint across the region, CASBAA works to be the authoritative voice for multichannel TV; promoting even-handed and market-friendly regulation, IP protection and revenue growth for subscription and advertising, while promoting global best practices. For more information, visit www.casbaa.com.
