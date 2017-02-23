Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Feb 23, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it has been named to FORTUNE Magazine's 2017 list of "World's Most Admired Companies". This year 323 companies were selected for the list of "World's Most Admired Companies," including 15 companies from Japan. Fujitsu ranked highly in such areas as Global Competitiveness and Financial Soundness, making this the fifth consecutive year it has been selected.Conducted through a partnership between Fortune Magazine and Korn Ferry Hay Group, the annually published "World's Most Admired Companies" list is determined based on a survey of 3,800 executives and directors at global companies and securities analysts. Companies that receive the highest scores from both within and outside their respective industries are ranked in nine categories, including Innovation, Global Competitiveness, and Financial Soundness.While continuing to promote corporate activities that place a high priority on the environment, society, and governance, Fujitsu will expand its global delivery of connected services, which use such areas of ICT as IoT, AI, the cloud and big data to generate new value, in order to contribute to the sustainable development of the world and society.About Korn Ferry Hay GroupEstablished in 1943 in the United States, Korn Ferry Hay Group is a global management consulting firm that works to develop talent and make organizations more effective. It has over 4,000 employees working in 86 offices in 49 countries.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 159,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702; ADR:FJTSY) reported consolidated revenues of 4.7 trillion yen (US$41 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016. For more information, please see http://www.fujitsu.com.* Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.