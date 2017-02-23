

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Thursday, following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street after the release of the Federal Reserve minutes and on a stronger yen.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 60.97 points or 0.31 percent to 19,318.90, off a low of 19,262.63 in early trades.



Among the other major exporters, Panasonic is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Toshiba is declining almost 8 percent, Sony is losing almost 1 percent and Canon is down 0.5 percent.



Nissan Motor Chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn will step down as president and CEO, and will be replaced by co-CEO Hiroto Saikawa on April 1. The automaker's shares are declining almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is losing 0.4 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lower by almost 2 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.4 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yamato Holdings is rising more than 6 percent, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding is gaining almost 4 percent and ANA Holdings is up almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Chughai Pharmaceutical is losing more than 3 percent and Chiba Bank is down almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, the Bank of Japan said that corporate service prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading following an upward revision from 0.4 percent.



Japan also will see final December numbers for the leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 113 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed on Wednesday in a lackluster session following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.



The minutes said many meeting participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise interest rates again fairly soon if incoming data on the labor market and inflation is in line with or stronger than current expectations.



While the Dow rose 32.60 points or 0.2 percent to 20,775.60, the Nasdaq edged down 5.32 points or 0.1 percent to 5,860.63 and the S&P 500 dipped 2.56 points or 0.1 percent to 2,362.82.



The major European markets moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent.



Crude oil futures fell from yearly highs Wednesday ahead of U.S. inventories data. Crude for April delivery fell $0.74 or 1.4 percent to $53.59 a barrel.



