SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, has announced its first live event in Asia for the 2017 calendar year. UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday, 17 June 2017, and will feature the sports finest athletes from around the globe arriving to compete in the world's most intimidating arena, the Octagon®.

"We are very excited to kick off our 2017 Asia event calendar with UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE," UFC Senior Vice President of International Business, Joe Carr, said. "Singapore is the home of our Asia headquarters and as such has always been a key market in our strategy to grow the UFC brand and the sport of MMA in the ASEAN region.

UFC is the world's largest MMA organization and is universally regarded as the pinnacle of the sport by athletes and fans alike. The world class sporting events that UFC has held in the region over the years has built a wide base of fervent fans across Asia. Previous events in the region have taken place in Manila, Macau, Seoul and Tokyo attracting tens of thousands of fans and millions of TV viewers. UFC leads the development of the next generation of MMA icons, where the most driven and talented athletes thrive on UFC's world stage. In the lead up to UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE, UFC, in conjunction with the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) and Grapple Asia, will stage a series of activities and regional tournaments here in Singapore to grow and develop the region's talent.

Said Ms Jean Ng, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board: "We are pleased that Singapore is hosting the UFC FIGHT NIGHT. As the only UFC fight scheduled in Southeast Asia this year, it will pique the interest of a growing MMA fan base in this region. It is also part of our efforts to burnish a calendar of events that will further enhance Singapore's appeal as an exciting sports and entertainment hub."

No fights have been announced for the card.

Tickets for UFC FIGHT NIGHT® SINGAPORE are expected to go on general sale soon via Sports Hub Tix. In order to avoid disappointment, fans are encouraged to register their interest for the event via www.ufc.com/singapore through which they will receive up to date information about the event, fight card, on-ground activations as well as access to pre-sale ticket promotions.

