HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) brought three Hong Kong fashion brands to launch their Fall/Winter 2017 collections at the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017, on 15 February. The HKTDC also staged the Fashion Hong Kong parade at New York Fashion Week, attended by a packed audience. Apart from attracting more than 430 buyers, media representatives and fashion experts, the HKTDC streamed the event live on Facebook, allowing global fashionistas interested in Hong Kong fashion to catch the show on social media.Celebrities at Fashion Hong KongThe Hong Kong fashion brands that took part at this year's Fashion Hong Kong runway show were CYNTHIA & XIAO, formed by Cynthia Mak and Xiao Xiao; HARRISON WONG, by designer Harrison Wong, and LOOM LOOP, established by Polly Ho. Local fashion bloggers as well as international fashion media attended the Hong Kong runway show, including Fashionista.com, Fashionweek.com, The Daily Front Row, The New York Times and Vogue.Several fashionistas and beauty pageant winners were also in attendance wearing creations by the Hong Kong designers. They included Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016; Iris Mittenaere, Miss Universe 2016; and Karlie Hay, Miss Teen USA 2016. The audience was treated to three diverse styles from Hong Kong. While CYNTHIA & XIAO presented knitwear pieces that highlighted Chinese tradition and handicraft, HARRISON WONG showcased understated and elegant menswear. LOOM LOOP blended Chinese folk tale with an eco-friendly technique using natural ingredients. The three showcased the richness of Hong Kong designs, highlighting the city's role as Asia's fashion capital.Fashion Hong Kong Showroom facilitating buyer-designer interactionDuring New York Fashion Week, a large number of fashion buyers visited the Fashion Hong Kong Showroom set up by the HKTDC at Launch Collective in the heart of SoHo, New York. The five-day pop-up showroom (13-17 February) included more than 40 business-matching meetings with renowned department stores and e-tailing platforms such as Bloomingdale's, Macy's, Fwrd.com, and Net-A-Porter.com, which were invited to learn more about the Hong Kong designers' collections.Apart from the three Hong Kong brands, the HKTDC again collaborated with PMQ to showcase 15 unique fashion accessory brands, including BIG HORN, Blksheep Empire, CECILIA MA, Fabcessories, FRANCOY., Hak, LUISA LEITAO by Hong Kong celebrity Maria Luisa Leitao, MASE, Pack n' Go, POMCH, Smith & Norbu, TAT, Whosthatshop, Wingki Kwok Illustration and Yeung Chin. Some of the buyers held further discussions with the designers about their new collections and explored potential partnerships. Some of the designers' works received enquiries from several fashion retails stores.Over 200 industry elites attend Fashion Hong Kong NightFollowing the Fashion Hong Kong runway show, the HKTDC organised a B2B reception on 16 February, Fashion Hong Kong Night in New York, to create networking opportunities for Hong Kong designers to meet with fashion industry representatives. More than 200 buyers, industry players and media reporters were treated to a fashion presentation highlighting the inspirations behind the three designer brands.Photo Download Link: http://bit.ly/2lxibNO- Brand: CYNTHIA & XIAOCynthia Mak and Xiao Xiao graduated from Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design and established CYNTHIA & XIAO in 2014 in Hong Kong. They produce women's wear focusing on bold graphics infused with simple modernity. For FW17, CYNTHIA & XIAO drew inspiration from their Chinese zodiac symbols - the rabbit and the tiger - to bring out their passion for Chinese tradition and passion for handicraft. The collection continues the brand's tradition of intricate, handcrafted detail in its winter piecesPhoto Download Link: http://bit.ly/2m34hmu- Brand: HARRISON WONGHarrison Wong's eponymous label specialises in edgy and aggressive design that also displays an understated elegance. His FW17 collection, "Modern Monastic," took inspiration from the spare, austere cut of monastic robes, evoking a combination of venerable tradition and stark modernity.During New York Fashion Week (Men's) on 30 January - 2 February, the HKTDC showcased 13 pieces from Harrison Wong and organised business-matching meetings.Photo Download Link: http://bit.ly/2kPY77n- Brand: LOOM LOOPLOOM LOOP by Polly Ho embodies a mixture of traditional craftsmanship and a modern approach to contemporary individualism. The brand employs an eco-friendly technique by using natural dye and sun exposure to develop patterns on delicate Canton silk. Her FW17 collection "The Separated Lovers", was inspired by a Chinese folk tale of two separated lovers, the Weaver Girl and the Cowherd, featuring prints of magpies and cows. The cow print also pays homage to an iconic image from a Hong Kong chocolate milk brand.Photo Download Link: http://bit.ly/2m002viRecommended by the HKTDC, Kevin Ho made his New York Fashion Week debut showcasing his 2017 FW collection to represent Hong Kong at the Asia Fashion Collection 2016.Photo Download Link: http://bit.ly/2mdSTnfTo view press releases in Chinese, please visit http://mediaroom.hktdc.com/tcAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. 