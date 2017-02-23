Japan Sees 24.04 Million Inbound Visitors in 2016, Marking Record High for Third Year Running and Significant 2.4-fold Growth over Three Years

- Toward Goal of Welcoming 40 Million Inbound Visitors in Run-up to 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games -

- Over 14,000 Videos/Photos Now Available for Free Download on Japan On-line Media Center (https://jomc.jnto.go.jp/ ) Website, Providing Free Downloadable Content about Tourism in Japan -

TOKYO, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) announced last month that the number of visitors to Japan in 2016 was 24.04 million people. This represents the largest on record since JNTO started to keep the statistics in 1964. Over the last three years, the number of visitors has grown 2.4 times. Contributing to this significant growth were international conferences and events held in Japan as well as continuous promotional activities to attract tourists.

Please register as a member.

JAPAN On-line MEDIA CENTER: https://jomc.jnto.go.jp/

Photo 1: http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M103968/201702229077/_prw_PI1fl_184M01XA.jpg

JNTO launched the Japan On-line Media Center (JOMC) in August last year (https://jomc.jnto.go.jp/ ) as a platform to help overseas media promote Japanese tourist attractions to entice visitors to Japan. Through JOMC, registered members have access to more than 14,000 videos and photos for free download. These have been made readily available for use in communicating Japan's attractions, including its tourism resources, scenes from its four seasons, cuisine, and traditional culture throughout Japan.

Highlights of Japan On-line Media Center (https://jomc.jnto.go.jp/ )

- Rich content including approximately 1,700 videos and 12,500 photos

- A variety of content for communicating Japan's charms and attractions, including famous sightseeing spots and natural landscapes, as well as local cuisine and festivals

- High-resolution (HD) videos available for easy and quick viewing and download

With demand for tourism growing, and as the host country of the Rugby World Cup 2019 and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Japan is enjoying increasing international attention. JNTO will continue adding content and enriching the JOMC website. Please register as a member and make use of the materials in the production of TV programs/news to communicate the charms of Japan and feature Japan in online media, newspapers and magazines.

Samples

Photo 2: Motonosumiinari-jinja Shrine / Yamaguchi pref. http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M103968/201702229077/_prw_PI2fl_UmtyV18V.jpg

Photo 3: Aomori Nebuta Festival / Aomori pref.

http://prw.kyodonews.jp/prwfile/release/M103968/201702229077/_prw_PI3fl_7235e99e.jpg