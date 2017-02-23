

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.0567 against the euro, 1.0097 against the Swiss franc and 113.12 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0557, 1.0104 and 113.29, respectively.



Against the pound, the greenback dropped to 1.2453 from an early high of 1.2429.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.07 against the euro, 0.99 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the pound.



